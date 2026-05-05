2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 6-9
The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the third round of action getting underway on May 6, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.
All GHSA Classes will play their third-round games May 6-May 9. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.
Full brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 6 -May 9, 2026
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane
Social Circle Redskins vs. Worth County Rams
Elbert County Blue Devils vs. Bleckley County Royals
Vidalia Indians vs. Bremen Blue Devils
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship
Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
3:20 PM
Claude responded: Wilcox County Patriots vs.
Wilcox County Patriots vs. Lanier County Bulldogs
Baconton Charter vs. Irwin County Indians
Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Trion Bulldogs
Charlton County Indians vs. Lake Oconee Academy Titans
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship
Class 2A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
Pierce County Bears vs. Galloway Scots
Cook Hornets vs. Redan Raiders
Franklin County Lions vs. Appling County Pirates
Rockmart Yellowjackets vs. Morgan County Bulldogs
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship
Class 3A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
Troup County Tigers vs. North Hall Trojans
Jefferson Dragons vs. Peach County Trojans
Pickens Dragons vs. West Laurens Raiders
Oconee County Warriors vs. Calhoun Yellowjackets
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship
Class 4A Tournament Dates:
- April 22: First Round
- April 29: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
East Forsyth Broncos vs. Kell Longhorns
Cartersville Hurricanes vs. St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions
Cambridge Bears vs. Benedictine Cadets
Union Grove Wolverines vs. North Oconee Titans
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship
Class 5A Tournament Dates:
- April 23: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Third Round
Woodward Academy War Eagles vs. Houston County Bears
Glynn Academy Terrors vs. Pope Greyhounds
Coffee Trojans vs. Brunswick Pirates
Villa Rica Wildcats vs. Loganville Red Devils
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship
Class 6A Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- May 1: Second Round
- May 8: Third Round
- May 15: Semi-Final Round
- May 25: Championship Round
Third Round
Mill Creek Hawks vs. Carrollton Trojans
North Gwinnett Bulldogs vs. Etowah Eagles
Cherokee Warriors vs. Parkview Panthers
North Paulding Wolfpack vs. Buford Wolves
2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship
Class Private Tournament Dates:
- April 24: First Round
- April 30: Second Round
- May 6: Third Round
- May 14: Semi-Final Round
- May 22: Championship Round
Third Round
King's Ridge Christian vs. Lovett Lions
Mount Paran Christian Eagles vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans vs. Wesleyan Wolves
Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines vs. North Cobb Christian Eagles
More from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.