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2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules - May 6-9

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs
Ben Dagg|
Georgia high school baseball third-round games begin this week
Georgia high school baseball third-round games begin this week | Ed Turlington

The 2026 Georgia high school baseball playoffs roll on with the third round of action getting underway on May 6, and High School On SI has brackets for all classifications and districts.

All GHSA Classes will play their third-round games May 6-May 9. The 2026 GHSA state championships will begin on May 22.

Full brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Georgia High School Baseball Playoffs: State Championship Brackets, Schedules, Scores (GHSA) - May 6 -May 9, 2026

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division I Baseball Championship (select to view full bracket details)

Class 1A Division I Tournament Dates:

  • April 24: First Round
  • April 30: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round

Gordon Lee Trojans vs. Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane

Social Circle Redskins vs. Worth County Rams

Elbert County Blue Devils vs. Bleckley County Royals

Vidalia Indians vs. Bremen Blue Devils

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 1A Division II Baseball Championship

Class 1A Division II Tournament Dates:

  • April 22: First Round
  • April 29: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round


3:20 PM

Claude responded: Wilcox County Patriots vs.

Wilcox County Patriots vs. Lanier County Bulldogs

Baconton Charter vs. Irwin County Indians

Emanuel County Institute Bulldogs vs. Trion Bulldogs

Charlton County Indians vs. Lake Oconee Academy Titans

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 2A Baseball Championship

Class 2A Tournament Dates:

  • April 24: First Round
  • April 30: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round

Pierce County Bears vs. Galloway Scots

Cook Hornets vs. Redan Raiders

Franklin County Lions vs. Appling County Pirates

Rockmart Yellowjackets vs. Morgan County Bulldogs

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 3A Baseball Championship

Class 3A Tournament Dates:

  • April 24: First Round
  • April 30: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round

Troup County Tigers vs. North Hall Trojans

Jefferson Dragons vs. Peach County Trojans

Pickens Dragons vs. West Laurens Raiders

Oconee County Warriors vs. Calhoun Yellowjackets

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 4A Baseball Championship

Class 4A Tournament Dates:

  • April 22: First Round
  • April 29: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round

East Forsyth Broncos vs. Kell Longhorns

Cartersville Hurricanes vs. St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions

Cambridge Bears vs. Benedictine Cadets

Union Grove Wolverines vs. North Oconee Titans

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 5A Baseball Championship

Class 5A Tournament Dates:

  • April 23: First Round
  • May 1: Second Round
  • May 8: Third Round
  • May 15: Semi-Final Round
  • May 25: Championship Round

Third Round

Woodward Academy War Eagles vs. Houston County Bears

Glynn Academy Terrors vs. Pope Greyhounds

Coffee Trojans vs. Brunswick Pirates

Villa Rica Wildcats vs. Loganville Red Devils

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class 6A Baseball Championship

Class 6A Tournament Dates:

  • April 24: First Round
  • May 1: Second Round
  • May 8: Third Round
  • May 15: Semi-Final Round
  • May 25: Championship Round

Third Round

Mill Creek Hawks vs. Carrollton Trojans

North Gwinnett Bulldogs vs. Etowah Eagles

Cherokee Warriors vs. Parkview Panthers

North Paulding Wolfpack vs. Buford Wolves

2026 Georgia (GHSA) Class Private Baseball Championship

Class Private Tournament Dates:

  • April 24: First Round
  • April 30: Second Round
  • May 6: Third Round
  • May 14: Semi-Final Round
  • May 22: Championship Round

Third Round

King's Ridge Christian vs. Lovett Lions

Mount Paran Christian Eagles vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans vs. Wesleyan Wolves

Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines vs. North Cobb Christian Eagles

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Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

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