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2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Apr. 30

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Calallen head baseball coach Steve Chapman celebrates with the team after defeating China Spring in six innings at game two of the Class 4A Division I UIL State Semifinal series in San Antonio.
Calallen head baseball coach Steve Chapman celebrates with the team after defeating China Spring in six innings at game two of the Class 4A Division I UIL State Semifinal series in San Antonio. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs continue on April 30th with the opening Bi-District Round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on June 4th.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Baseball Championships

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Baseball Championships

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Baseball Championships

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Baseball Championships

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Baseball Championships

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Baseball Championships

2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Baseball Championships

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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