2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Apr. 30

The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs continue on April 30th with the opening Bi-District Round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on June 4th.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 30, 2026