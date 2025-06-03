4-Star Edge Rusher Dre Quinn Transfers to Buford, Boosting GHSA Title Hopes
According to On3's Keegan Pope, one of the most coveted edge rushers in Georiga is on the move for his upcoming senior high school football season.
Elite Defender Makes a Big Move
Four-star rising senior defensive end Dre Quinn is transferring from Greater Atlanta Christian School to Buford for the upcoming 2025 season.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was one of the Peach State’s most disruptive defenders as a junior, totaling 42 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, as well as 2.5 sacks last season for the Spartans. During an exclusive interview with On3's Chad Simmons, Quinn has solely focused on the following schools; Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.
Buford Reloads for Another State Title Run
Buford is coming off a 12-2 season in 2024 where they reached the Class 6A state semifinals of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs and had their season come to an end against the reigning Class 6A runner-up Carrollton Trojans.
Star Power: Raiola, Perry-Wright, McCoy and More
The Wolves are among the heavy favorites to win the Class 6A title this upcoming season where they retain rising senior quarterback Dayton Raiola, who is the younger brother of University of Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola. Dayton is committed to the Huskers and coming off a season where he threw for 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns. Also an addition are multiple blue-chip prospects that include five-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, three-star offensive lineman Graham Houston who is committed to the University of Georgia, and four-star safety Nascar McCoy to their loaded roster this upcoming season.
The Wolves will kickoff the 2025 season on national TV where they will welcome in the Milton Eagles to newly-renovated Phillip Beard Stadium on Thursday, August 14th in a game that will be broadcasted on ESPN. It is a rematch from the 2024 season opener, where Milton won in a defensive battle, 13-10 to kickoff the season.
ESPN Opener Headlines Brutal 2025 Schedule
The Wolves will have one of the most grueling schedules heading into the 2025 season where they will travel to Benedictine in their Week 2 matchup on August 22nd. Following a bye week, the Wolves will return for a three-game homestand against Roswell, Douglas County, and Discovery.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App