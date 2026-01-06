High School

Another Sudden Shift in Georgia, Camden County Names Its Second Head Coach of the Offseason

Tucker Pruitt named new head football coach at Camden County

Tucker Pruitt (right) has been named the new head football coach at Camden County.
For the second time this offseason, a Georgia high school has hired a new head football coach.

Camden County High School announced the hiring of Tucker Pruitt to fill the position left vacant when Jon Lindsey resigned after being named head coach less than two months prior.

According to SCORE Atlanta, Pruitt will depart from Appling County to take control of the Wildcats program after leading the Pirates to an 8-4 record this past season competing in Georgia high school football’s Class AA.

Tucker Pruitt Has Had Success Throughout His Georgia High School Football Coaching Career

Pruitt also has made stops at Fitzgerald, where he led the Purple Wave to six semifinal and championship game appearances since 2018, including a Class AA state championship in 2021.

Camden County had handed the program over to Lindsey to replace Travis Roland, who they relieved of coaching duties following the 2025 season. Lindsey has served as a defensive coordinator under Jeff Herron, helping the Wildcats capture three state championships.

The school district said the decision by Lindsey to resign was a personal matter and they would not further elaborate.

Camden County Set To Return Several Key Pieces In 2026

Rising quarterback star William Jackson is expected to return for Camden County after throwing for over 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. He will have top targets Sean Green and Trenton Hamilton to work with, as the defensive features Jacaryous Holzendorf, Kingston Melton, Maliek Patterson, Ryder Wheeler and William Smith.

Edwards led the Wildcats in quarterback sacks and quarterback hurries as a junior this past fall.

