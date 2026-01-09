Another Georgia High School Coaching Legend Has Stepped Away
Legendary Georgia Coach from Rome High Retiring
Rome High School head football coach John Reid is stepping away from the game after more than 25 years on the sidelines, closing the book on one of the most accomplished high school coaching careers in the Southeast.
A Brilliant Career Which Spans States and Eras
Reid’s career spanned multiple states and eras of success. He made an early mark in Indiana, leading a program on a state title run, before heading south to Alcoa, Tennessee, where he won back-to-back state championships. When Reid arrived in Georgia, he took over an East Paulding program that had managed just 10 wins over a 10-year span. In short order, he led the Raiders to a state semifinal appearance and became the winningest head coach in school history.
After stops at Tift County in South Georgia, Reid brought his proven résumé to Rome High School in 2015 — and elevated an already proud program to unprecedented heights.
Arrival at Rome: Laying the Foundation
When Reid arrived at Rome in 2015, he inherited a program with tradition but one eager to take the next step. The Wolves were young, talented, and searching for identity.
Reid and his staff quickly installed their system, and the results were immediate. Rome made a memorable playoff run, highlighted by a stunning upset of then top-ranked Stephenson. That postseason surge was powered by a pair of freshmen — quarterback Knox Kadum and running back Jamious Griffin — both of whom went on to Division I careers following legendary high school tenures at Rome.
2016: Rome Captures the 5A State Championship
In just his second season, Reid guided Rome to the Class 5A state championship game at the Georgia Dome. The Wolves defeated Buford, a perennial powerhouse, to capture the title.
What made the run even more remarkable was Rome’s youth. The roster was loaded with freshmen and sophomores, setting the stage for what would become one of the most dominant stretches in Georgia high school football history.
Back-To-Back: Rome Wins The 2017 5A State Championship
2017: Perfection and One of Georgia’s Most Dominant Teams
Rome followed up its championship season with a historic 2017 campaign.
The Wolves went 15-0, navigated one of the toughest schedules in the state, and finished the season as one of the top teams in the nation. Their playoff run was fueled by a defense that produced one of the most dominant postseason performances in Georgia history, outscoring opponents by a record margin.
Rome delivered a 45-7 semifinal victory over Buford — the Wolves’ worst loss since the 1970s — before shutting out an undefeated Warner Robins squad 38-0 in the state championship game to secure back-to-back titles.
Sustained Excellence and Milestones
Reid’s success did not stop there.
He continued to lead Rome deep into the postseason, sending players to the college level year after year while consistently competing at a championship standard. The Wolves reached multiple state semifinals under his leadership, including during the 2025 season.
Over his tenure at Rome, Reid won:
- Two state championships
- Nine region titles
- 250th career victory (reached in 2025)
A Legacy That Extends Beyond Wins
The impact of John Reid’s career extends far beyond trophies and banners.
His influence is seen in the countless athletes who advanced to the college ranks — many of whom continue to star at the next level — and in the culture he built at every stop along the way. At Rome, he helped establish one of the most respected and feared programs in Georgia high school football.
With Reid stepping away, Rome High School now finds itself with one of the most coveted and challengingncoaching openings in the state. The Wolves boast elite facilities, a strong football tradition, and a passionate community.
But replacing a coach of Reid’s stature won’t be easy.
Some shoes are simply bigger than others — and at Rome, John Reid leaves behind a legacy that will be measured for generations.