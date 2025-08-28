4-Star Quarterback and UNC Commit Travis Burgess Announces Season Ending Injury on Social Media.
Before the highly anticipated National Clash between Thompson (AL) and Grayson (GA) 4-star University North Carolina Commit Travis Burgess announced on social media early Thursday morning that he will be out the remainder of the season due to an injury he received last Friday August 22, 2025.
Travis took to social media a heartfelt message letting everyone know the status of what was going on and thanking everyone for being part of his journey thus far:
I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, calls, and messages— it truly means the world to me. A special thanks to my family, my coaches, my teammates, the Grayson community, and the University of North Carolina coaches, players, and fans for their encouragement and support. Playing under the Friday night lights at Grayson these past two years has been the experience of a lifetime. Unfortunately, due to the injury I suffered last Friday, I won't be able to finish out the season with my brothers on the field.
It has been a blessing to represent Grayson, play in front of such amazing fans, and be coached by some of the best. This is just the start of my journey. I look forward to recovery, and I'm excited for the next chapter at UNC. Thank you again for all the love and support. Much love, TB
Since his announcement of his season ending injury Burgess has received nothing but love from the sports world including Class of 2026 Texas Commit Dia Bell commenting, "Keep your head up fam."
Travis Burgess had a spectacular season opener against Collins Hill (GA) throwing for four touchdowns to get the Rams their first win of the season. This is just the beginning of the journey for Travis Burgess and in no time we will see him back on the field once again.