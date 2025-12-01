Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - December 1, 2025

High School

Get every bracket and matchup as the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue into the semifinal round of action

Buford faces off against Valdosta on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in a Class 6A semifinal.
The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, December 5 with 13 games in the semifinal of postseason action.

The Class 5A semifinal games could be postponed to a later date due to the GHSA reviewing suspensions related to a previous Gainesville football game.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)

Semifinals

Bowdon vs. Clinch County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Lincoln County vs. Early County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Class A Division I Bracket

Semifinals

Toombs County vs. Heard County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Pepperell vs. Worth County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Class AA Bracket

Semifinals

Hapeville Charter vs. Sumter County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Burke County vs. Carver - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST

Class AAA Bracket

Semifinals

Jenkins vs. Jefferson - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

LaGrange vs. Sandy Creek - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAA Bracket

Semifinals

Kell vs. Creekside - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Marist vs. Benedictine - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

Semifinals

Roswell vs. Thomas County Central - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Rome vs. TBD - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAAA Bracket

Semifinals

North Gwinnett vs. Carrollton - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Buford vs. Valdosta - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST

