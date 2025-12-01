Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - December 1, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs continue on Friday, December 5 with 13 games in the semifinal of postseason action.
The Class 5A semifinal games could be postponed to a later date due to the GHSA reviewing suspensions related to a previous Gainesville football game.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Class A Division II Bracket (select to view full bracket)
Semifinals
Bowdon vs. Clinch County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Lincoln County vs. Early County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Class A Division I Bracket
Semifinals
Toombs County vs. Heard County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Pepperell vs. Worth County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Class AA Bracket
Semifinals
Hapeville Charter vs. Sumter County - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Burke County vs. Carver - 12/05 at 7 p.m. EST
Class AAA Bracket
Semifinals
Jenkins vs. Jefferson - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
LaGrange vs. Sandy Creek - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAA Bracket
Semifinals
Kell vs. Creekside - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Marist vs. Benedictine - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
Semifinals
Roswell vs. Thomas County Central - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Rome vs. TBD - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAAA Bracket
Semifinals
North Gwinnett vs. Carrollton - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Buford vs. Valdosta - 12/05 at 7:00 p.m. EST