Grayson vs. Carrollton: Live Score Updates from Massive Georgia 6A State Quarterfinal Featuring Two National Powers
What more could you want?
Two Top 5 high school football teams in Georgia, two nationally ranked programs and two squads determined to go through the other to advance in the 2025 GHSA 6A state playoffs. It's all on the line on Friday night when Carrollton hosts Grayson.
Pre-Game Notes
Oh, did we mention that this also is a rematch of last year's 6A state championship game?
Yes, we have everything. Grayson the No. 1 team in Georgia and the No. 2 team in the nation from High School on SI was able to separate from the Trojans in last year's title game, 38-24, in the first-ever meeting between the two Peach State powers. Carrollton currently carries the No. 3 ranking in Georgia and the No. 11 ranking nationally.
Since then both teams have had to replace highly decorated quarterbacks, as Carrollton 5-star JuJu Lewis graduated and is now playing at Colorado, while Grayson 4-star Travis Burgess was lost to season-ending knee injury early in the 2025 season. Their shoes have been filled quite adequately as Deuce Smith has tossed for 2,207 yards and 24 touchdowns since taking over as the Grayson starter, while freshman C.J. Cypher and senior Mason Holtzclaw have shared the QB position for the Trojans, combining for 2,906 yards and 31 TDs.
Any talk of defense begins with the No. 1 linebacker in the country, Grayson 5-star Tyler Atkinson, a Texas commit who comes in with 553 career tackles, including 103 for loss, and 39.5 sacks. On the other side, 3-star linebacker and Georgia commit C.J. Gamble leads the way. Gamble has 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
The winner will take on either North Gwinnett and West Forsyth in the state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 5.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Live Updates
(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)
