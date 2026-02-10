Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 98 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, February 10, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as No. 1 Gainesville take on No. 10 Johns Creek at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the No. 5 Alexander Cougars travel to face off against the South Paulding Spartans.
All game times and matchups:
King's Ridge Christian vs. BEST Academy — 7:00 PM
Pace Academy vs. Mays — 7:00 PM
Union County vs. North Cobb Christian — 7:00 PM
Salem vs. South Atlanta — 7:00 PM
Creekview vs. Sequoyah — 7:00 PM
Griffin vs. Harris County — 7:00 PM
Midtown vs. Forest Park — 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs. East Forsyth — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Discovery vs. Mountain View — 7:00 PM
Mill Creek vs. Collins Hill — 7:00 PM
Dacula vs. Buford — 7:00 PM
Darlington vs. Model — 7:30 PM
Gordon Central vs. Christian Heritage — 7:30 PM
Banks County vs. Rabun County — 7:30 PM
Pepperell vs. Bremen — 7:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs. St. Francis — 7:30 PM
Northside vs. Mundy's Mill — 7:30 PM
Atlanta International vs. Fellowship Christian — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. River Ridge — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. Woodstock — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Glascock County — 7:30 PM
Morrow vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Rome vs. Lithia Springs — 7:30 PM
Sprayberry vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Milton vs. Lanier — 7:30 PM
Athens Academy vs. Commerce — 7:30 PM
Temple vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Gainesville — 7:30 PM
Habersham Central vs. Winder-Barrow — 7:30 PM
Bowdon vs. Trion — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. East Paulding — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. Dutchtown — 7:30 PM
Haralson County vs. Heard County — 7:30 PM
Armuchee vs. Gordon Lee — 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Elbert County vs. Oglethorpe County — 7:30 PM
Westminster vs. Kell — 7:30 PM
Rockmart vs. Ringgold — 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Shiloh — 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek vs. Spalding — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. North Murray — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Rockdale County vs. South Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
Flowery Branch vs. Madison County — 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian vs. Mary Persons — 7:30 PM
West Forsyth vs. North Atlanta — 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County vs. White County — 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook vs. McEachern — 7:30 PM
Marietta vs. Wheeler — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. LaGrange — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Pickens vs. Johnson — 7:30 PM
Drew Charter vs. Miller Grove — 7:30 PM
Jefferson vs. West Hall — 7:30 PM
Osborne vs. Hillgrove — 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. Harrison — 7:30 PM
White County vs. Greater Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
Newton vs. Grayson — 7:30 PM
North Cobb vs. Etowah — 7:30 PM
Gilmer vs. LaFayette — 7:30 PM
East Hall vs. Oconee County — 7:30 PM
Luella vs. Douglass — 7:30 PM
Denmark vs. North Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. Walton — 7:30 PM
Chattooga vs. Fannin County — 7:30 PM
Campbell vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Archer vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central vs. Alpharetta — 7:30 PM
Westside vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Hart County vs. Stephens County — 7:30 PM
Dawson County vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
Chestatee vs. Lumpkin County — 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff vs. Monroe Area — 7:30 PM
East Jackson vs. Franklin County — 7:30 PM
Martin Luther King Jr. vs. Creekside — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. Cedar Grove — 7:30 PM
Starr's Mill vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Cedar Shoals vs. Eastside — 7:30 PM
Columbia vs. Redan — 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes vs. Banneker — 7:30 PM
Coahulla Creek vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Calhoun — 7:30 PM
Hiram vs. Cass — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Cedartown — 7:30 PM
Centennial vs. Cambridge — 7:30 PM
Jackson County vs. Apalachee — 7:30 PM
Alexander vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
Dalton vs. Allatoona — 7:30 PM
Clarke Central vs. Alcovy — 7:30 PM
Cleburne County vs. Alexandria — 8:00 PM
Randolph County vs. Weaver — 8:00 PM
Munford vs. Anniston — 8:30 PM
