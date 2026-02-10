Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, February 10
There are 99 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Ryan vs. Denton and VR Eaton taking on Keller in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Benbrook vs. Dunbar — 6:00 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Eastern Hills — 6:00 PM
Richardson vs. MacArthur — 6:30 PM
Nimitz vs. Dallas Jesuit — 6:30 PM
North Forney vs. Rockwall — 7:00 PM
Royse City vs. Longview — 7:00 PM
Lewisville vs. Little Elm — 7:00 PM
Prosper vs. Plano West — 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill vs. McKinney — 7:00 PM
Irving vs. Lake Highlands — 7:00 PM
West Mesquite vs. Samuell — 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath vs. Forney — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit vs. Mansfield Timberview — 7:00 PM
Flower Mound vs. Hebron — 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs. Melissa — 7:00 PM
Wakeland vs. Turner — 7:00 PM
Kaufman vs. Midlothian Heritage — 7:00 PM
Wyatt vs. Trimble Tech — 7:00 PM
VR Eaton vs. Keller — 7:00 PM
McKinney North vs. Greenville — 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Lovejoy vs. Sherman — 7:00 PM
Pittsburg vs. Paris — 7:00 PM
Marcus vs. Coppell — 7:00 PM
Wylie vs. Wylie East — 7:00 PM
Glen Rose vs. Stephenville — 7:00 PM
Richland vs. Colleyville Heritage — 7:00 PM
Ford vs. Wills Point — 7:00 PM
Centennial vs. Joshua — 7:00 PM
Sunnyvale vs. Community — 7:00 PM
Keller Central vs. Byron Nelson — 7:00 PM
Seguin vs. Burleson — 7:00 PM
Braswell vs. Guyer — 7:00 PM
Boyd vs. Princeton — 7:00 PM
Berkner vs. Pearce — 7:00 PM
Bell vs. Trinity — 7:00 PM
Birdville vs. Argyle — 7:00 PM
Brownwood vs. Brock — 7:00 PM
Plano East vs. Allen — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Poteet — 7:00 PM
The Colony vs. Lone Star — 7:15 PM
Reedy vs. Highland Park — 7:15 PM
Liberty vs. Emerson — 7:15 PM
Pleasant Grove vs. North Lamar — 7:15 PM
Ryan vs. Denton — 7:15 PM
Newman Smith vs. Creekview — 7:15 PM
Heritage vs. Centennial — 7:15 PM
Wilson vs. Seagoville — 7:30 PM
Rowlett vs. Sachse — 7:30 PM
Grand Prairie vs. Sam Houston — 7:30 PM
Naaman Forest vs. South Garland — 7:30 PM
Martin vs. South Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
Garland vs. North Garland — 7:30 PM
Skyline vs. Horn — 7:30 PM
Northwest vs. Timber Creek — 7:30 PM
Paschal vs. Polytechnic — 7:30 PM
Mesquite vs. Waxahachie — 7:30 PM
Lancaster vs. DeSoto — 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail vs. Granbury — 7:30 PM
Saginaw vs. Fossil Ridge — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs. A Plus Academy — 7:30 PM
Spruce vs. North Mesquite — 7:30 PM
Southwest vs. Western Hills — 7:30 PM
North Side vs. South Hills — 7:30 PM
Ranchview vs. Uplift Summit International Preparatory — 7:30 PM
Lindale vs. Van — 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Pinkston — 7:30 PM
Lake Dallas vs. Van Alstyne — 7:30 PM
Kimball vs. Wilmer-Hutchins — 7:30 PM
Kemp vs. Mabank — 7:30 PM
Godley vs. Hillsboro — 7:30 PM
Springtown vs. Eagle Mountain — 7:30 PM
Itasca vs. Crawford — 7:30 PM
Conrad vs. North Dallas — 7:30 PM
Palestine vs. Center — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Celina — 7:30 PM
Lake Worth vs. Castleberry — 7:30 PM
Cedar Hill vs. Duncanville — 7:30 PM
Roosevelt vs. Carter — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs. Haltom — 7:30 PM
Farmersville vs. Caddo Mills — 7:30 PM
Burkburnett vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Krum vs. Bridgeport — 7:30 PM
Lamar vs. Arlington — 7:30 PM
Denison vs. Anna — 7:30 PM
Bonham vs. Sulphur Springs — 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek vs. Aubrey — 7:30 PM
Athens vs. Canton — 7:30 PM
Alvarado vs. Ferris — 7:30 PM
Lake Ridge vs. Weatherford — 8:00 PM
Midlothian vs. Terrell — 8:00 PM
Hillcrest vs. Molina — 8:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy vs. Crowley — 8:00 PM
Red Oak vs. Crandall — 8:00 PM
Ennis vs. Corsicana — 8:00 PM
China Spring vs. Robinson — 8:00 PM
North Crowley vs. Boswell — 8:00 PM
Azle vs. Aledo — 8:00 PM
Adamson vs. White — 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.