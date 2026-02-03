Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 131 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, February 3, including matchups featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as No. 4 Grayson hosts Grovetown at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Gainesville Red Elephants travel to take on No. 12 Milton in a top-25 matchup.
All game times and matchups:
Grovetown vs. Grayson — 6:00 PM
Ohatchee vs. Cleburne County — 7:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy vs. St. Francis — 7:00 PM
Jonesboro vs. Northside — 7:00 PM
Lassiter vs. Sequoyah — 7:00 PM
Redan vs. South Atlanta — 7:00 PM
Gordon Lee vs. Coosa — 7:00 PM
Meadowcreek vs. Peachtree Ridge — 7:00 PM
Monroe Area vs. West Hall — 7:00 PM
Forest Park vs. Martin Luther King Jr. — 7:00 PM
Eastside vs. Madison County — 7:00 PM
Norcross vs. Brookwood — 7:00 PM
Meadowcreek vs. Peachtree Academy — 7:00 PM
Midtown vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Duluth vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Dacula vs. Discovery — 7:00 PM
Collins Hill vs. Central Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Mill Creek vs. Buford — 7:00 PM
Berkmar vs. Parkview — 7:00 PM
South Gwinnett vs. Archer — 7:00 PM
Mays vs. Creekside — 7:00 PM
Pleasant Valley vs. Donoho — 7:30 PM
Wadley vs. Ranburne — 7:30 PM
Bremen vs. Darlington — 7:30 PM
Temple vs. Haralson County — 7:30 PM
Fellowship Christian vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian — 7:30 PM
Lamar County vs. Southwest Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
King's Ridge Christian vs. St. Francis — 7:30 PM
Bethlehem Christian Academy vs. Athens Christian — 7:30 PM
New Manchester vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
Wilkinson County vs. Greene County — 7:30 PM
Rome vs. Villa Rica — 7:30 PM
River Ridge vs. Woodstock — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Johnson County — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
Morrow vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
Northgate vs. Lovejoy — 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County vs. Commerce — 7:30 PM
Athens Academy vs. Banks County — 7:30 PM
McDonough vs. Locust Grove — 7:30 PM
Greenville vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Seckinger — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Pace Academy — 7:30 PM
Bowdon vs. Elite Scholars Academy — 7:30 PM
Drew Charter vs. Salem — 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello vs. McNair — 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain vs. East Paulding — 7:30 PM
Dutchtown vs. Newnan — 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities vs. Dunwoody — 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Heard County vs. Pepperell — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Gordon Central vs. Armuchee — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
North Oconee vs. Walnut Grove — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Union Grove — 7:30 PM
Tucker vs. Marist — 7:30 PM
Starr's Mill vs. Mundy's Mill — 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb vs. Lithonia — 7:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. Ringgold — 7:30 PM
Habersham Central vs. Clarke Central — 7:30 PM
Lanier vs. Chattahoochee — 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Rabun County — 7:30 PM
Shiloh vs. Chamblee — 7:30 PM
Troup County vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Westside — 7:30 PM
Union County vs. North Murray — 7:30 PM
Lumpkin County vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
Ola vs. Hampton — 7:30 PM
Wheeler vs. North Paulding — 7:30 PM
South Forsyth vs. North Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. Mary Persons — 7:30 PM
Riverdale vs. Luella — 7:30 PM
Stockbridge vs. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Osborne vs. McEachern — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Eagle's Landing — 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Druid Hills — 7:30 PM
LaGrange vs. Whitewater — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. North Atlanta — 7:30 PM
Lovett vs. Therrell — 7:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Washington — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Rockdale County — 7:30 PM
Harrison vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Pickens — 7:30 PM
Marietta vs. Etowah — 7:30 PM
East Coweta vs. Westlake — 7:30 PM
Gilmer vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Fayette County vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Jefferson vs. East Hall — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Douglass — 7:30 PM
Denmark vs. Forsyth Central — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. North Cobb — 7:30 PM
Dade County vs. Chattooga — 7:30 PM
Douglas County vs. Carrollton — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. Campbell — 7:30 PM
Alpharetta vs. West Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Hart County — 7:30 PM
White County vs. Dawson County — 7:30 PM
Franklin County vs. Prince Avenue Christian — 7:30 PM
Johnson vs. Chestatee — 7:30 PM
Oconee County vs. Cherokee Bluff — 7:30 PM
Stephens County vs. East Jackson — 7:30 PM
Cross Keys vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit Atlanta — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Cedar Grove — 7:30 PM
North Springs vs. Clarkston — 7:30 PM
Griffin vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Kell vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Cedartown — 7:30 PM
Flowery Branch vs. Cedar Shoals — 7:30 PM
Miller Grove vs. Columbia — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. Langston Hughes — 7:30 PM
Coahulla Creek vs. North Cobb Christian — 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter vs. Carver — 7:30 PM
Dalton vs. Cass — 7:30 PM
Arabia Mountain vs. Lakeside — 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County vs. Cartersville — 7:30 PM
Callaway vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
Cambridge vs. Blessed Trinity — 7:30 PM
Baldwin vs. Howard — 7:30 PM
Apalachee vs. Winder-Barrow — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Allatoona vs. Hiram — 7:30 PM
Alcovy vs. Loganville — 7:30 PM
Adairsville vs. Calhoun — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Munford — 7:30 PM
Handley vs. Central of Clay County — 8:00 PM
White Plains vs. Glencoe — 8:15 PM
Sprayberry vs. Riverwood — 8:40 PM
