Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, January 27
There are 101 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, January 27. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with VR Eaton vs. Southlake Carroll and Walnut Grove taking on Lovejoy in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Lindale vs Athens - 5:30 PM
Forney vs Longview - 6:00 PM
Western Hills vs Benbrook - 6:00 PM
Pearce vs Irving - 6:30 PM
Lake Highlands vs Dallas Jesuit - 6:30 PM
Nimitz vs Richardson - 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath vs North Forney - 7:00 PM
Rowlett vs Wylie - 7:00 PM
Plano West vs McKinney - 7:00 PM
Prosper vs Plano - 7:00 PM
Guyer vs Hebron - 7:00 PM
Denison vs McKinney North - 7:00 PM
Samuell vs North Mesquite - 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit vs Seguin - 7:00 PM
Lewisville vs Flower Mound - 7:00 PM
Timber Creek vs Trinity - 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy vs Royse City - 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs Lovejoy - 7:00 PM
Kaufman vs Red Oak - 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview vs Joshua - 7:00 PM
Trimble Tech vs Polytechnic - 7:00 PM
VR Eaton vs Southlake Carroll - 7:00 PM
Sherman vs Greenville - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Grove vs Sulphur Springs - 7:00 PM
Little Elm vs Coppell - 7:00 PM
South Garland vs Wylie East - 7:00 PM
Graham vs Glen Rose - 7:00 PM
Ford vs Sunnyvale - 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs Centennial - 7:00 PM
Community vs Farmersville - 7:00 PM
Keller vs Byron Nelson - 7:00 PM
Everman vs Burleson - 7:00 PM
Marcus vs Braswell - 7:00 PM
Boyd vs Prosper Rock Hill - 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs Berkner - 7:00 PM
Argyle vs Colleyville Heritage - 7:00 PM
Brownwood vs Mineral Wells - 7:00 PM
Stephenville vs Brock - 7:00 PM
Princeton vs Allen - 7:00 PM
Anna vs Melissa - 7:00 PM
Northwest vs Keller Central - 7:15 PM
Wakeland vs Newman Smith - 7:15 PM
Reedy vs The Colony - 7:15 PM
Turner vs Highland Park - 7:15 PM
Heritage vs Memorial - 7:15 PM
Lebanon Trail vs Frisco - 7:15 PM
Pittsburg vs North Lamar - 7:15 PM
Denton vs Grapevine - 7:15 PM
Lone Star vs Creekview - 7:15 PM
Centennial vs Liberty - 7:15 PM
Paris vs Bonham - 7:15 PM
Poteet vs Seagoville - 7:30 PM
Sachse vs North Garland - 7:30 PM
Sam Houston vs South Grand Prairie - 7:30 PM
Lamar vs Martin - 7:30 PM
Naaman Forest vs Lakeview Centennial - 7:30 PM
Horn vs Waxahachie - 7:30 PM
RW Goines STEM Academy vs Eastern Hills - 7:30 PM
DeSoto vs Duncanville - 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Trinity Christian Leadership - 7:30 PM
Ranchview vs North Hills Prep - 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins vs North Dallas - 7:30 PM
Palestine vs Madisonville - 7:30 PM
Springtown vs Lake Worth - 7:30 PM
Richland vs Lake Dallas - 7:30 PM
Kimball vs Lincoln - 7:30 PM
Hillsboro vs Venus - 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek vs Gainesville - 7:30 PM
Dunbar vs Diamond Hill-Jarvis - 7:30 PM
Crawford vs Valley Mills - 7:30 PM
Conrad vs Roosevelt - 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne vs Celina - 7:30 PM
Decatur vs Castleberry - 7:30 PM
Carter-Riverside vs Southwest - 7:30 PM
Pinkston vs Carter - 7:30 PM
Fossil Ridge vs Brewer - 7:30 PM
Saginaw vs Azle - 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights vs Paschal - 7:30 PM
Grand Prairie vs Bowie - 7:30 PM
Mabank vs Canton - 7:30 PM
Caddo Mills vs Wills Point - 7:30 PM
Krum vs Burkburnett - 7:30 PM
Van vs Brownsboro - 7:30 PM
Bridgeport vs Eagle Mountain - 7:30 PM
Arlington vs Haltom - 7:30 PM
Aubrey vs Sanger - 7:30 PM
Mansfield Legacy vs North Crowley - 8:00 PM
Skyline vs Lancaster - 8:00 PM
Wyatt vs North Side - 8:00 PM
Jefferson vs Molina - 8:00 PM
Sunset vs Hillcrest - 8:00 PM
Ennis vs Midlothian - 8:00 PM
Crowley vs Weatherford - 8:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage vs Corsicana - 8:00 PM
Ferris vs Kennedale - 8:00 PM
Connally vs China Spring - 8:00 PM
Cedar Hill vs Mesquite - 8:00 PM
Mansfield vs Boswell - 8:00 PM
Aledo vs Chisholm Trail - 8:00 PM
Adamson vs South Oak Cliff - 8:00 PM
Adams vs Spruce - 8:00 PM
