Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 50 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Tualatin vs. West Linn and Oregon City taking on Lakeridge in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Tualatin vs West Linn — Time: 7:00 PM
Seaside vs St. Helens — 5:30 PM
Dallas vs Silverton — 5:30 PM
McKay vs Lebanon — 5:30 PM
Stayton vs North Marion — 5:30 PM
Newport vs Philomath — 5:30 PM
Corvallis vs Woodburn — 5:30 PM
South Albany vs Central — 5:30 PM
Oregon City vs Lakeridge — 5:30 PM
Cascade vs Sweet Home — 5:30 PM
West Albany vs Crescent Valley — 5:30 PM
McMinnville vs Liberty — 5:45 PM
Glencoe vs Century — 5:45 PM
Sherwood vs Forest Grove — 5:45 PM
Franklin vs Jefferson — 6:00 PM
Lincoln vs Grant — 6:00 PM
Tigard vs Lake Oswego — 6:00 PM
Molalla vs The Dalles — 6:30 PM
South Salem vs North Salem — 6:30 PM
Mountain View vs Caldera — 6:30 PM
McNary vs West Salem — 6:30 PM
Newberg vs Sprague — 6:30 PM
Western Christian vs Kennedy — 7:00 PM
Southridge vs Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Ontario vs Burns — 7:00 PM
Astoria vs Scappoose — 7:00 PM
Pe Ell vs Wahkiakum — 7:00 PM
Columbia vs Castle Rock — 7:00 PM
Hockinson vs Columbia River — 7:00 PM
Union vs Battle Ground — 7:00 PM
R.A. Long vs Ridgefield — 7:00 PM
Washougal vs Mark Morris — 7:00 PM
Evergreen vs Heritage — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs Cleveland — 7:00 PM
Camas vs Skyview — 7:00 PM
Woodland vs Hudson’s Bay — 7:00 PM
Estacada vs Madras — 7:00 PM
Prosser vs Selah — 7:00 PM
Kelso vs Mountain View — 7:00 PM
Kalama vs La Center — 7:00 PM
Canby vs Centennial — 7:15 PM
Wilsonville vs Hood River Valley — 7:15 PM
Westview vs Aloha — 7:15 PM
Hillsboro vs Parkrose — 7:15 PM
Mountainside vs Beaverton — 7:15 PM
Milwaukie vs Putnam — 7:15 PM
Pleasant Hill vs Harrisburg — 7:30 PM
Oregon Episcopal vs Valley Catholic — 7:30 PM
Fort Vancouver vs King’s Way Christian — 7:30 PM
Riverside vs Baker — 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.