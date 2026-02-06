Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 108 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, February 6, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on ourAtlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as No. 6 Woodstock faces off against No. 20 Lassiter on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 17 Hillgrove travels to take on Campbell.
All game times and matchups:
Woodland vs. Wadley — 5:30 PM
Central - Coosa vs. Ranburne — 6:00 PM
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy vs. Walker — 7:00 PM
King's Ridge Christian vs. Walker — 7:00 PM
Sprayberry vs. Sequoyah — 7:00 PM
Parkview vs. Peachtree Ridge — 7:00 PM
Oconee County vs. Monroe Area — 7:00 PM
Jonesboro vs. Griffin — 7:00 PM
North Gwinnett vs. Brookwood — 7:00 PM
Eastside vs. Flowery Branch — 7:00 PM
Pace Academy vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Duluth vs. Meadowcreek — 7:00 PM
Central Gwinnett vs. Dacula — 7:00 PM
Buford vs. Discovery — 7:00 PM
Berkmar vs. Norcross — 7:00 PM
Creekside vs. Forest Park — 7:00 PM
Haralson County vs. Darlington — 7:30 PM
Christian Heritage vs. Fannin County — 7:30 PM
Model vs. Temple — 7:30 PM
Mount Pisgah Christian vs. Atlanta International — 7:30 PM
Greene County vs. Lake Oconee Academy — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. Riverwood — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Twiggs County — 7:30 PM
Morrow vs. Banneker — 7:30 PM
Roswell vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. Newnan — 7:30 PM
New Manchester vs. Lithia Springs — 7:30 PM
Lassiter vs. Woodstock — 7:30 PM
Rabun County vs. Athens Academy — 7:30 PM
Mays vs. Midtown — 7:30 PM
Manchester vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Lincoln County vs. Towns County — 7:30 PM
Marist vs. Lithonia — 7:30 PM
Rome vs. Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 PM
Jackson County vs. Loganville — 7:30 PM
Martin Luther King Jr. vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Hebron Christian Academy vs. Stephens County — 7:30 PM
Bowdon vs. Northwest Classical Academy — 7:30 PM
East Paulding vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
Dutchtown vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Bremen vs. Heard County — 7:30 PM
River Ridge vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Atlanta Classical Academy vs. Greenville — 7:30 PM
Commerce vs. Elbert County — 7:30 PM
Starr's Mill vs. Northside — 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Northview — 7:30 PM
Winder-Barrow vs. Clarke Central — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Chattahoochee — 7:30 PM
Redan vs. Drew Charter — 7:30 PM
Riverdale vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
Pickens vs. White County — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. North Clayton — 7:30 PM
Coosa vs. Dade County — 7:30 PM
South Cobb vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. Osborne — 7:30 PM
North Paulding vs. North Cobb — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. Luella — 7:30 PM
Walton vs. Marietta — 7:30 PM
Tucker vs. Druid Hills — 7:30 PM
West Forsyth vs. Lambert — 7:30 PM
LaGrange vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Murray County vs. North Cobb Christian — 7:30 PM
Salem vs. Miller Grove — 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Lovett — 7:30 PM
McEachern vs. Harrison — 7:30 PM
Grovetown vs. Rockdale County — 7:30 PM
North Hall vs. Greater Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
Grayson vs. South Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. Forsyth Central — 7:30 PM
Etowah vs. Wheeler — 7:30 PM
Troup County vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
East Hall vs. West Hall — 7:30 PM
North Atlanta vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
Armuchee vs. Chattooga — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. Campbell — 7:30 PM
Archer vs. Newton — 7:30 PM
Alpharetta vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter vs. Washington — 7:30 PM
Hart County vs. Franklin County — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Cherokee Bluff vs. Jefferson — 7:30 PM
East Jackson vs. Prince Avenue Christian — 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove vs. Douglass — 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb vs. Clarkston — 7:30 PM
Central vs. Harris County — 7:30 PM
Cedartown vs. Southeast Whitfield County — 7:30 PM
Cedar Shoals vs. East Forsyth — 7:30 PM
South Atlanta vs. Columbia — 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs. Ridgeland — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Cartersville — 7:30 PM
Cambridge vs. Kell — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Callaway — 7:30 PM
Westminster vs. Blessed Trinity — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Aquinas vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
Cass vs. Allatoona — 7:30 PM
Apalachee vs. Alcovy — 7:30 PM
Ranburne vs. Vincent — 8:00 PM
Madison County vs. North Oconee — 8:30 PM
Union County vs. Rockmart — 8:30 PM
Banks County vs. Providence Christian Academy — 8:30 PM
Johnson vs. Lumpkin County — 8:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Pike County — 8:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe vs. North Murray — 8:30 PM
Northwest Whitfield vs. Gilmer — 8:30 PM
Dawson County vs. Chestatee — 8:30 PM
LaFayette vs. Adairsville — 8:30 PM
