Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 50 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Tualatin vs. Oregon City and Clackamas taking on Barlow in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
St. Helens vs Astoria — 5:30 PM
Clackamas vs Barlow — 5:30 PM
Corvallis vs Dallas — 5:30 PM
Lebanon vs Woodburn — 5:30 PM
Central Catholic vs David Douglas — 5:30 PM
Reynolds vs Sandy — 5:30 PM
West Albany vs Silverton — 5:30 PM
Crescent Valley vs South Albany — 5:30 PM
Seaside vs Tillamook — 5:30 PM
Central vs McKay — 5:30 PM
Grant vs Cleveland — 5:45 PM
Tualatin vs Oregon City — 5:45 PM
Franklin vs Lincoln — 6:00 PM
Neah Bay vs Wahkiakum — 6:00 PM
Jefferson vs Roosevelt — 6:00 PM
Willamina vs Scio — 6:00 PM
Ida B. Wells vs Benson Tech — 6:00 PM
Jefferson vs Amity — 6:00 PM
Dayton vs Taft — 6:00 PM
Salem Academy vs Santiam Christian — 6:00 PM
Bend vs Mountain View — 6:30 PM
West Salem vs South Salem — 6:30 PM
North Salem vs Sprague — 6:30 PM
Caldera vs Summit — 6:30 PM
Kennedy vs Santiam — 7:00 PM
Molalla vs Estacada — 7:00 PM
La Salle vs Canby — 7:00 PM
Redmond vs Crook County — 7:00 PM
Heritage vs Prairie — 7:00 PM
Skyview vs Union — 7:00 PM
Battle Ground vs Camas — 7:00 PM
Beaverton vs Southridge — 7:00 PM
Madras vs Gladstone — 7:00 PM
Mountainside vs Westview — 7:00 PM
Grandview vs Prosser — 7:00 PM
Mountain View vs Evergreen — 7:00 PM
Forest Grove vs Century — 7:15 PM
Newberg vs Liberty — 7:15 PM
Hood River Valley vs Hillsboro — 7:15 PM
Centennial vs Wilsonville — 7:15 PM
Parkrose vs Milwaukie — 7:15 PM
Sherwood vs Glencoe — 7:15 PM
Aloha vs Sunset — 7:15 PM
Yamhill-Carlton vs Warrenton — 7:30 PM
Valley Catholic vs Catlin Gabel — 7:30 PM
Burns vs Umatilla — 7:30 PM
Pendleton vs Baker — 7:30 PM
Neah-Kah-Nie vs Banks — 7:30 PM
Corbett vs Rainier — 7:30 PM
Harrisburg vs Creswell — 7:30 PM
