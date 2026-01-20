Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 112 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday, January 20, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature Georgia's top teams as St. Pius X Catholic looks to stay undefeated as they travel to Southwest DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Chamblee faces off against Decatur.
All game times and matchups:
Prince Avenue Christian vs. East Jackson — 5:30 PM
Greenville vs. Northwest Classical Academy — 6:00 PM
Munford vs. Sylacauga — 6:30 PM
Randolph County vs. Horseshoe Bend — 6:30 PM
Jacksonville Christian Academy vs. Woodland — 6:30 PM
White Plains vs. Anniston — 7:00 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs. King's Ridge Christian — 7:00 PM
Griffin vs. Starr's Mill — 7:00 PM
Flowery Branch vs. Walnut Grove — 7:00 PM
Madison County vs. East Forsyth — 7:00 PM
Newton vs. Grovetown — 7:00 PM
Brookwood vs. Duluth — 7:00 PM
Collins Hill vs. Discovery — 7:00 PM
Coosa vs. Chattooga — 7:00 PM
Central Gwinnett vs. Mill Creek — 7:00 PM
Buford vs. Mountain View — 7:00 PM
Temple vs. Pepperell — 7:30 PM
Lake Oconee Academy vs. Towns County — 7:30 PM
Tallulah Falls vs. Athens Christian — 7:30 PM
Shiloh vs. Tri-Cities — 7:30 PM
Roswell vs. Seckinger — 7:30 PM
Gordon Lee vs. Gordon Central — 7:30 PM
Woodstock vs. Riverwood — 7:30 PM
Sequoyah vs. River Ridge — 7:30 PM
Sprayberry vs. Pope — 7:30 PM
Twiggs County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
Commerce vs. Banks County — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. Lithia Springs — 7:30 PM
Greene County vs. Warren County — 7:30 PM
Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill — 7:30 PM
Elite Scholars Academy vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Northview vs. Marist — 7:30 PM
Kennesaw Mountain vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Lanier — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Ola — 7:30 PM
Stephens County vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Manchester vs. Bowdon — 7:30 PM
Southeast Whitfield County vs. Hiram — 7:30 PM
Rome vs. East Paulding — 7:30 PM
Lamar County vs. Jasper County Monticello — 7:30 PM
Dunwoody vs. Lakeside — 7:30 PM
Darlington vs. Heard County — 7:30 PM
Lassiter vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Fannin County vs. Armuchee — 7:30 PM
Elbert County vs. Rabun County — 7:30 PM
North Springs vs. Tucker — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Stockbridge — 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Southwest DeKalb — 7:30 PM
Troup County vs. Spalding — 7:30 PM
Ringgold vs. North Cobb Christian — 7:30 PM
Jackson County vs. Clarke Central — 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee vs. Gainesville — 7:30 PM
Oglethorpe County vs. Providence Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Chamblee vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek vs. Whitewater — 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
West Forsyth vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Pebblebrook vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Osborne vs. Paulding County — 7:30 PM
Locust Grove vs. Hampton — 7:30 PM
North Paulding vs. Walton — 7:30 PM
Wheeler vs. North Cobb — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. North Atlanta — 7:30 PM
White County vs. Lumpkin County — 7:30 PM
Luella vs. Stephenson — 7:30 PM
McDonough vs. Eagle's Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Eagle's Landing — 7:30 PM
Rockmart vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Washington vs. Lovett — 7:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe — 7:30 PM
Drew vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. South Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
Harrison vs. McEachern — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Johnson — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. Forsyth Central — 7:30 PM
Westlake vs. East Coweta — 7:30 PM
LaGrange vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. Marietta — 7:30 PM
Mays vs. Chapel Hill — 7:30 PM
Campbell vs. Hillgrove — 7:30 PM
Alpharetta vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter vs. Holy Innocents Episcopal — 7:30 PM
Dawson County vs. Pickens — 7:30 PM
Franklin County vs. Hart County — 7:30 PM
Chestatee vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. Cedar Grove — 7:30 PM
Clarkston vs. Lithonia — 7:30 PM
Cedar Shoals vs. North Oconee — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Union County vs. Coahulla Creek — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. Carver — 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs. LaFayette — 7:30 PM
Cass vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Arabia Mountain vs. Woodward Academy — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Cambridge vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
Callaway vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Baldwin vs. Cross Creek — 7:30 PM
Apalachee vs. Loganville — 7:30 PM
Alexander vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Habersham Central vs. Alcovy — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Adairsville — 7:30 PM
Spring Garden vs. Donoho — 7:30 PM
Ranburne vs. Wadley — 7:30 PM
Piedmont vs. Glencoe — 8:00 PM
Opelika vs. Handley — 8:00 PM
Ridgeland vs. Gilmer — 8:30 PM
Cleburne County vs. Alexandria — 8:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.