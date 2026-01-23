Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 129 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, January 23, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on ourAtlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as Eastside takes on East Foryth at 7:00 p.m. Later, Marist faces off against the Southwest DeKalb Panthers.
All game times and matchups:
Handley vs. Munford — 2:00 PM
Kell vs. Blessed Trinity — 5:00 PM
Galloway vs. King’s Ridge Christian — 5:30 PM
Holy Innocents Episcopal vs. Washington — 5:30 PM
Manchester vs. Northwest Classical Academy — 6:00 PM
Discovery vs. Central Gwinnett — 6:00 PM
Ranburne vs. Horseshoe Bend — 6:00 PM
Donoho vs. Jacksonville Christian Academy — 7:00 PM
Wesleyan vs. Mt. Bethel Christian Academy — 7:00 PM
Martin Luther King Jr. vs. Pace Academy — 7:00 PM
Mays vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM
Coosa vs. Fannin County — 7:00 PM
Brookwood vs. Parkview — 7:00 PM
Harris County vs. Griffin — 7:00 PM
Eastside vs. East Forsyth — 7:00 PM
Norcross vs. Meadowcreek — 7:00 PM
West Hall vs. Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Forest Park vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge vs. Duluth — 7:00 PM
Berkmar vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Monroe Area vs. Cherokee Bluff — 7:00 PM
Midtown vs. Creekside — 7:00 PM
Darlington vs. Temple — 7:30 PM
Haralson County vs. Pepperell — 7:30 PM
Whitefield Academy vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian — 7:30 PM
Mount Paran Christian vs. Atlanta International — 7:30 PM
George Walton Academy vs. Athens Christian — 7:30 PM
Sprayberry vs. Woodstock — 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy vs. Shiloh — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. Sequoyah — 7:30 PM
Hancock Central vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
Morrow vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. South Paulding — 7:30 PM
River Ridge vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Lanier — 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes vs. Newnan — 7:30 PM
Mundy’s Mill vs. Northside — 7:30 PM
North Cobb Christian vs. Union County — 7:30 PM
Lincoln County vs. Greene County — 7:30 PM
Elite Scholars Academy vs. Greenville — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Roswell — 7:30 PM
South Atlanta vs. Salem — 7:30 PM
East Paulding vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Towers vs. Jasper County (Monticello) — 7:30 PM
Decatur vs. Lakeside — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Atlanta Classical Academy — 7:30 PM
Gatewood vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Hiram vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. McDonough — 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian vs. Troup County — 7:30 PM
Stockbridge vs. Jones County — 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Lithonia — 7:30 PM
Marist vs. Southwest DeKalb — 7:30 PM
Milton vs. Chattahoochee — 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities vs. Chamblee — 7:30 PM
Rutland vs. Pike County — 7:30 PM
North Murray vs. Sonoraville — 7:30 PM
Dade County vs. Armuchee — 7:30 PM
White County vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Stone Mountain — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
Osborne vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Hampton — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. Mary Persons — 7:30 PM
North Atlanta vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Rockdale County vs. Newton — 7:30 PM
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy vs. Eagle’s Landing — 7:30 PM
Marietta vs. North Cobb — 7:30 PM
Druid Hills vs. North Springs — 7:30 PM
Miller Grove vs. Drew Charter — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — 7:30 PM
McEachern vs. Hillgrove — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Lumpkin County — 7:30 PM
Grayson vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central vs. West Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Walton vs. Etowah — 7:30 PM
Fayette County vs. Upson-Lee — 7:30 PM
Oconee County vs. East Hall — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. Stephenson — 7:30 PM
Lambert vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
Mountain View vs. Dacula — 7:30 PM
Cherokee vs. North Paulding — 7:30 PM
Christian Heritage vs. Chattooga — 7:30 PM
Westlake vs. Chapel Hill — 7:30 PM
Carrollton vs. East Coweta — 7:30 PM
Campbell vs. Harrison — 7:30 PM
Collins Hill vs. Buford — 7:30 PM
Archer vs. Grovetown — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. Alpharetta — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Westside — 7:30 PM
Stephens County vs. Hart County — 7:30 PM
Cottage vs. Cross Keys — 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Clarkston vs. Northview — 7:30 PM
Central vs. Starr’s Mill — 7:30 PM
Westminster vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM
Cedartown vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Redan vs. Columbia — 7:30 PM
Dutchtown vs. Banneker — 7:30 PM
Carver vs. Lovett — 7:30 PM
Cass vs. Southeast Whitfield County — 7:30 PM
Dunwoody vs. Arabia Mountain — 7:30 PM
Callaway vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Rome vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Allatoona vs. Cedartown — 7:30 PM
Alcovy vs. Winder-Barrow — 7:30 PM
Academy of Richmond County vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
Cleburne County vs. Oxford — 8:00 PM
Social Circle vs. Lamar County — 8:00 PM
Habersham Central vs. Jackson County — 8:00 PM
Model vs. Heard County — 8:00 PM
Piedmont vs. Anniston — 8:00 PM
Banks County vs. Oglethorpe County — 8:30 PM
North Oconee vs. Flowery Branch — 8:30 PM
Trion vs. Bowdon — 8:30 PM
Athens Academy vs. Elbert County — 8:30 PM
Walnut Grove vs. Madison County — 8:30 PM
Ringgold vs. Rockmart — 8:30 PM
Loganville vs. Clarke Central — 8:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Commerce — 8:30 PM
Johnson vs. Dawson County — 8:30 PM
Pickens vs. Chestatee — 8:30 PM
Murray County vs. Coahulla Creek — 8:30 PM
Gilmer vs. Calhoun — 8:30 PM
Adairsville vs. Northwest Whitfield — 8:30 PM
