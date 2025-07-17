Corky Kell Classic 2025: Rome and Creekside Set for Long-Awaited Showdown
A match-up which took place in 2022 at the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic and produced an old school, knockdown, drag out type of game, was derailed in 2024.
A Heart-Stopping Bus Accident Delays the Rematch
Last season the Rome Wolves and the Creekside Seminoles were scheduled to play-back the defensive struggle of one year earlier, in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic game, but unfortunately things took a turn for the Wolves impacting the start of the season for both teams.
After Rome's scrimmage against Rockmart High, the Wolves had just gotten on the road to return home from the scrimmage when they got into a scary bus accident, injuring several players and coaches. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured to a life-threatening extent, but some Rome players missed time over the first half of the season. Needless to say, Rome and Creekside did not get the chance to square off in 2024.
August 15, 2025: The Date Everyone’s Waiting For
The game is set once again to be a marque event early in the 2025 Georgia High School football season, as they are scheduled to meet on August 15 in the classic. Barring any setbacks, the two powerhouse programs will lock up on the gridiron and give spectators what they have been waiting on since last fall.
During the Corky Kell Classic 7-on-7 events held at Georgia Tech this summer, Rome and Creekside ended up facing-off in a very intense contest. Obviously, Rome and Creekside knew they would be meeting in their respective season openers, so there was a little bit of heat going into the summer match-up. However, a 7-on-7 game cannot match the intensity of a real high school football game.
Last Season's Production
- Creekside: The Seminoles finished their season off with a 10-3 record and a 7-0 region record. The Seminoles won 10-plus games for the third-consecutive season last year, going all the way to the Class 4A semifinals.
- Rome: The Wolves put together a successful season despite a tough start due to the bus accident. The Wolves finished the season with an 8-3 overall record and a 7-0 region record, winning yet another region championship.
Big Program Expectations
Both teams have state championships on their resumes. Being a high profile team in the state of Georgia comes with a lot of big expectations year in and year out.
Both Creekside and Rome bring back a lot of talent with many players who hold college offers, including several at the D1 level. Both teams also possess next level size across the board. You can expect this game to be a college-like battle with ample amounts of talent, speed and physicality on display. The atmosphere is always great in games with this much fire-power, and you can guarantee all eyes will be on this one in the state of Georgia.
Kick off will take place at 8 p.m. on August 15 at Historic Barron Stadium in Rome, (GA).