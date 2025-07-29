High School

Eagle's Landing Christian Basketball Snags a 4-Star Transfer

AJ Williams, a 6-foot-7 combo guard in Georgia, is leaving Dutchtown for Eagle's Landing Christian Academy ahead of his sophomore season

Ross Van De Griek

2028 6-foot-7 guard AJ Williams transfers to Eagle's Landing Christian Academy for his sophomore season.
Georgia's Eagle's Landing Christian Academy landed a big-time prospect, as AJ Williams, a 6-7 rising sophomore combo guard, has transferred from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia, which is located in the southern Atlanta area. Williams posted the news on his social media accounts on Monday evening.

Williams Was A Leading Scorer As A Freshman

During his freshman season at Dutchtown, Williams averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field and 30% from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, where they finished with a 26-4 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 5A regional finals before their season came to an end against Lee County.

Williams Put Up Efficient Numbers At Nike EYBL Peach Jam

During the Grassroots season, Williams put up efficient numbers while playing for the Georgia Stars on the Nike EYBL Circuit, averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, helping lead his team to the 15U Championship at Peach Jam earlier this month.

Williams Is A Proven Winner At Every Level

Earlier this year, Williams played for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, where he helped the Americans win the Gold Medal, averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in six games played coming off the bench. He also attended the Team USA MiniCamp that was held in San Antonio, Texas back in April.

Williams Recruitment Heating Up

The 6-foot-7 combo guard has nearly a dozen Power 4 offers already from schools such as Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M.

Williams Climbing The Rankings

Williams is rated as the No. 2 player in the country for the Class of 2028, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi. He is also rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia, behind Pace Academy's Bentley Lusakueno.

247Sports Director of Scouting Eric Bossi on Williams: Williams is a 6-foot-7 guard with long arms and a very impressive build who has made a big jump over the last nine months. Athletic and aggressive, Williams shoots an easy ball from three and creates for himself off the dribble, which makes for a potent three-level scorer.

