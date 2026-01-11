California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 11
The first week of league play produced great matchups and close games. No. 1 Sierra Canyon barely beat St. Francis and Notre Dame. Loyola stunned Notre Dame. La Mirada got tested by Mayfair and St. John Bosco beat Santa Margarita in multiple overtimes.
More big-time games are coming ...
The CIF Southern Section released the power/computer rankings on Dec. 30, which will be used to format the postseason in February. The newest edition of those updated rankings will be published every Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the season. Here's the latest version of the computer rankings, CLICK HERE.
Here are the latest Top 25 expert rankings as of January 11, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (15-1)
Trailblazers escape St. Francis and Notre Dame in the opening week of Mission League play. Hoophall Classic coming next weekend in Springfield, Mass.
2. REDONDO UNION (17-3)
The Sea Hawks are destined for the Open Division, and should walk through the Bay League.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-4)
Christian Collins delivers in the Braves' 74-73 double overtime win over Santa Margarita in Trinity League showdown.
4. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3)
Eagles fall to St. John Bosco, but will have its moment for revenge later this season in end-of-year league tournament.
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (19-2)
Wolverines blow out Chaminade and Crespi this past week.
6. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (13-6)
Knights start Mission League play 0-2 with a stunning loss to Loyola and narrow loss to Sierra Canyon. NaVorro Bowman had 36 points on ESPN2.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (17-5)
Big league game with Eastvale Roosevelt on Wednesday.
8. LA MIRADA (14-6)
The Matadores took care of business against a capable Mayfair team in the Gateway League.
9. DAMIEN (17-4)
Spartans leap forward after beating Etiwanda, which could put them into the Open Division.
10. CRESPI (14-7)
Celts drop after a disappointing 25-point loss to Harvard-Westlake. Home game against St. Francis Tuesday that will test Crespi's resilience.
11. ST. FRANCIS (17-3)
St. Francis has a chance to leapfrog Crespi with a win in Encino Tuesday.
12. ETIWANDA (18-2)
Eagles lose by double digits to Damien in Baseline League action, 56-43.
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (15-6)
The Saints lose to La Habra in Crestview League. Not sure Crean Lutheran can afford anymore losses like that if it aspires to be in the Open Division.
14. ROLLING HILLS PREP (17-5)
Coach Harvey Kitani is closing in on 1,000 career wins.
15. JSERRA (14-8)
Lions snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Orange Lutheran.
16. CROSSROADS (11-9)
The Roadrunners show they're a likely D1 contender with a 72-56 win over Brentwood in the Gold Coast League. Big game against Windward coming Friday.
17. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-2)
Knights have won seven straight.
18. INGLEWOOD (17-5)
Sentinels are 3-0 in the Ocean League. Jason Crowe Jr. plays at the Hoophall Classic this coming weekend.
19. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (15-5)
Crusaders erase 12-point deficit earlier in the week to beat Heritage Christian. Will Conroy Jr. is the best freshman in California.
20. WINDWARD (15-6)
Wildcats are hitting a stride with six straight wins, including a blowout win over Campbell Hall.
21. ARCADIA (15-4)
Apaches might not lose the rest of the way.
22. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (9-6)
Eagles take care of Fairmont Prep in the San Joaquin League, 54-35.
23. CORONA DEL MAR (18-1)
Sea Kings are 3-0 in the Sunset League with a nice win over Los Alamitos.
24. BRENTWOOD (18-2)
Eagles will look to bounce back after loss to Crossroads.
25. LA HABRA (16-5)
Highlanders join the fold after an impressive win over Crean Lutheran. PG Acen Jimenez is their guy.
