Ask generations of Georgia high basketball coaches where a championship season was supposed to end, and the answer would be the same: Macon. For nearly six decades, the city has served as the destination where state titles were won, seasons ended and lifelong memories were made.

Down Interstate 75, past familiar exits and into the Macon Coliseum, where generations of championship dreams came true or fell apart.

A Georgia Basketball Tradition Paused

But for the next two seasons, you’ll have to plug a new address into your GPS.

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced that its boys and girls basketball state championships will move to the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta for 2027 and 2028. The move is temporary and driven by construction, not a desire to abandon the city’s championship tradition. Macon is breaking ground on a new arena, and construction is underway on the parking lot the current Coliseum has always counted on.

Construction Forces the Move

"We always look for the best facilities available for our student-athletes," GHSA executive director Dr. Tim Scott said in the announcement. "With Macon currently undergoing construction for its new facility, we felt this was the right time to make the move."

The Convocation Center, which opened in 2022, seats roughly 8,000 and houses Georgia State's men's and women's programs. It has hosted GHSA semifinals each of the past four seasons, making the venue familiar to many teams, coaches and GHSA officials.

Why Georgia State Was Chosen

"We chose Georgia State because we've had tremendous success working with them over the past several years as the host of our basketball semifinal games," Scott said. "We know they will provide a first-class championship experience."

Here's what's actually being interrupted, though. Macon has hosted all or part of the finals nearly every year since 1969. That represents nearly six decades of Georgia players growing up knowing what the final bus ride of the season was supposed to feel like. They know it because their coaches took it, and their coaches' coaches took it. The Coliseum was the reward. Reaching Macon became proof that the preseason workouts, long practices and pressure-filled postseason games had all been worth it.

Now it's a construction site.

Macon-Bibb County broke ground July 28 on a $350 million arena going up beside the current Coliseum and across most of its parking. The venue is projected to open in 2028, after which the nearly 60-year-old Coliseum is expected to come down.

The construction also creates immediate logistical concerns. What about parking, access, safety for the thousands of players, coaches and fans who fill the place on championship weekend? According to Georgia Public Broadcasting, losing the Coliseum's usual lot is what finally pushed the GHSA out the door.

Scott, however, says that the move is a pause, not a goodbye.

Could the Championships Return to Macon?

"We are grateful for our time in Macon and appreciate the community's support of the GHSA Basketball State Championships over the years," Scott said. "We look forward to the progress in Macon and reevaluating our future championship plans after the next two seasons."

Scott’s statement leaves open the possibility that Macon could regain the championships once construction is complete. A consolation, maybe, or a way of not quite letting go.

The move to Atlanta does shorten the drive for a lot of recent teams to make the championship. Half of the teams in the 2026 championship field came from Fulton County or an adjoining county. Every team in last season's Class 6A boys final four came from Cobb County. For those kids, the last stop just got closer.

Scott wouldn't call that the reason, since the association can't predict who reaches the finals.

"We find a facility that can take care of the needs that we have, and it's a nice facility for the students to participate at," Scott told the AJC, "because that's one of our goals — to provide the very best facility we can for students to play."

More scheduling, ticket and event details will come later. The Georgia State commitment runs only two seasons, which leaves the door cracked for a return once the new arena is done.

The agreement with Georgia State covers only the 2027 and 2028 championships, leaving open the possibility of a return to Macon once the new arena is completed.

For now, however, the traditional finish line has moved. In 2027 and 2028, the road to a Georgia high school basketball championship will end in Atlanta.