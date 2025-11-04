High School

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 4, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs

Robin Erickson

Douglas County takes on Lambert in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Douglas County takes on Lambert in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. / Corey Jones

The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14 with 112 games in the first round. 

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 14, 2025

Class A Division II Bracket

First Round

Mitchell County vs. Warren County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Manchester vs. Wheeler County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Georgia Military College vs. Emanuel County Institute - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Chattahoochee County vs. Clinch County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Washington-Wilkes vs. Seminole County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Wilcox County vs. Bowdon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jenkins County vs. Wilkinson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lanier County vs. Schley County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Charlton County vs. Macon County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Glascock County vs. Screven County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Treutlen vs. Mt. Zion - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Greene County vs. Early County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Taylor County vs. Brooks County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

McIntosh County Academy vs. Johnson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Trion vs. Hawkinsville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Randolph-Clay vs. Lincoln County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class A Division I Bracket

First Round

East Laurens vs. Heard County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Social Circle vs. Haralson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Academy for Classical Education vs. Fitzgerald - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Washington County vs. Dublin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Fannin County vs. Northeast - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Bacon County vs. Swainsboro - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Putnam County vs. Thomasville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Temple vs. Toombs County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

McNair vs. Worth County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Jeff Davis vs. Bleckley County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Oglethorpe County vs. Elbert County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Towers vs. Gordon Lee - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Gordon Central vs. Jasper County Monticello - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Bremen vs. Pepperell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dodge County vs. Rabun County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Berrien vs. Lamar County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AA Bracket

First Round

Butler vs. Carver - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ringgold vs. Pierce County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Sumter County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Cook vs. North Murray - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hart County vs. Appling County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Columbus vs. Hapeville Charter - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Spencer vs. Miller Grove - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Westside vs. Morgan County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Redan vs. Carver - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Stephens County vs. Crisp County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Franklin County vs. Callaway - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jackson vs. Thomson - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

East Jackson vs. Columbia - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Sonoraville vs. Burke County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Laney vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

South Atlanta vs. Rockmart - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAA Bracket

First Round

Dougherty vs. Jefferson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Harlem vs. Heritage - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Westover vs. Troup County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Liberty County vs. Cairo - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Whitewater vs. Jenkins - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cherokee Bluff vs. Peach County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Oconee County vs. Northwest Whitfield - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Beach vs. West Laurens - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Pickens vs. Monroe Area - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Gilmer vs. Douglass - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lumpkin County vs. Calhoun - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Academy of Richmond County vs. Stephenson - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Long County vs. Westside - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Clayton vs. LaGrange - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Mt. Zion vs. North Hall - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Class AAAA Bracket

First Round

Ware County vs. Flowery Branch - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Dalton vs. Creekside - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Lithonia vs. Griffin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Centennial vs. Locust Grove - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Eastside vs. Warner Robins - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jackson vs. Cartersville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Jonesboro vs. Southwest DeKalb - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Hampton vs. Kell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Ola vs. Cambridge - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Tucker vs. Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Mays vs. Cass - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

East Forsyth vs. Benedictine - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Blessed Trinity vs. Stockbridge - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Starr's Mill vs. Marist - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Hiram vs. MLK Jr - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Perry vs. North Oconee - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAA Bracket

First Round

Statesboro vs. Habersham Central - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Seckinger vs. Woodward Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Villa Rica vs. Northgate - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Woodstock vs. Thomas County Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Clarke Central vs. Effingham County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Chamblee vs. Roswell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Newnan vs. New Manchester - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Coffee vs. Sequoyah - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lee County vs. Sprayberry - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

East Paulding vs. Langston Hughes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dunwoody vs. Gainesville - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Winder-Barrow vs. Brunswick - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Creekview vs. Houston County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lovejoy vs. Rome - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Milton vs. Shiloh - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Glynn Academy vs. Jackson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Class AAAAAA Bracket

First Round

Colquitt County vs. Mill Creek - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Norcross vs. Grayson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Marietta vs. Harrison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

North Forsyth vs. Carrollton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Collins Hill vs. Lowndes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

South Gwinnett vs. North Gwinnett - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Hillgrove vs. North Paulding - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Westlake vs. West Forsyth - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

East Coweta vs. Denmark - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Walton vs. McEachern - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Archer vs. Brookwood - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Dacula vs. Valdosta - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Lambert vs. Douglas County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Paulding County vs. North Cobb - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Peachtree Ridge vs. Newton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Richmond Hill vs. Buford - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia