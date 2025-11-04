Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 4, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14 with 112 games in the first round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Georgia high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 15 at Mercedes-Benz stadium.
Georgia High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (GHSA) - November 14, 2025
Class A Division II Bracket
First Round
Mitchell County vs. Warren County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Manchester vs. Wheeler County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Georgia Military College vs. Emanuel County Institute - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Chattahoochee County vs. Clinch County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Washington-Wilkes vs. Seminole County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Wilcox County vs. Bowdon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jenkins County vs. Wilkinson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lanier County vs. Schley County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Charlton County vs. Macon County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Glascock County vs. Screven County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Treutlen vs. Mt. Zion - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Greene County vs. Early County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Taylor County vs. Brooks County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
McIntosh County Academy vs. Johnson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Trion vs. Hawkinsville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Randolph-Clay vs. Lincoln County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class A Division I Bracket
First Round
East Laurens vs. Heard County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Social Circle vs. Haralson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Academy for Classical Education vs. Fitzgerald - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Washington County vs. Dublin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Fannin County vs. Northeast - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Bacon County vs. Swainsboro - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Putnam County vs. Thomasville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Temple vs. Toombs County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
McNair vs. Worth County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Jeff Davis vs. Bleckley County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Oglethorpe County vs. Elbert County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Towers vs. Gordon Lee - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Gordon Central vs. Jasper County Monticello - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Bremen vs. Pepperell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Dodge County vs. Rabun County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Berrien vs. Lamar County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AA Bracket
First Round
Butler vs. Carver - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Ringgold vs. Pierce County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Sumter County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Cook vs. North Murray - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hart County vs. Appling County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Columbus vs. Hapeville Charter - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Spencer vs. Miller Grove - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Westside vs. Morgan County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Redan vs. Carver - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Stephens County vs. Crisp County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Franklin County vs. Callaway - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jackson vs. Thomson - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
East Jackson vs. Columbia - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Sonoraville vs. Burke County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Laney vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
South Atlanta vs. Rockmart - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAA Bracket
First Round
Dougherty vs. Jefferson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Harlem vs. Heritage - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Westover vs. Troup County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Liberty County vs. Cairo - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Whitewater vs. Jenkins - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Cherokee Bluff vs. Peach County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Oconee County vs. Northwest Whitfield - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Beach vs. West Laurens - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Pickens vs. Monroe Area - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Gilmer vs. Douglass - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lumpkin County vs. Calhoun - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Academy of Richmond County vs. Stephenson - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Long County vs. Westside - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Clayton vs. LaGrange - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Mt. Zion vs. North Hall - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Class AAAA Bracket
First Round
Ware County vs. Flowery Branch - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Dalton vs. Creekside - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Lithonia vs. Griffin - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Centennial vs. Locust Grove - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Eastside vs. Warner Robins - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jackson vs. Cartersville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Jonesboro vs. Southwest DeKalb - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Hampton vs. Kell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Ola vs. Cambridge - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Tucker vs. Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Mays vs. Cass - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
East Forsyth vs. Benedictine - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Blessed Trinity vs. Stockbridge - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Starr's Mill vs. Marist - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Hiram vs. MLK Jr - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Perry vs. North Oconee - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAA Bracket
First Round
Statesboro vs. Habersham Central - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Seckinger vs. Woodward Academy - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Villa Rica vs. Northgate - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Woodstock vs. Thomas County Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Clarke Central vs. Effingham County - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Chamblee vs. Roswell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Newnan vs. New Manchester - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Coffee vs. Sequoyah - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lee County vs. Sprayberry - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
East Paulding vs. Langston Hughes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Dunwoody vs. Gainesville - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Winder-Barrow vs. Brunswick - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Creekview vs. Houston County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lovejoy vs. Rome - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Milton vs. Shiloh - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Glynn Academy vs. Jackson County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Class AAAAAA Bracket
First Round
Colquitt County vs. Mill Creek - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Norcross vs. Grayson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Marietta vs. Harrison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
North Forsyth vs. Carrollton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Collins Hill vs. Lowndes - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
South Gwinnett vs. North Gwinnett - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Hillgrove vs. North Paulding - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Westlake vs. West Forsyth - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
East Coweta vs. Denmark - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Walton vs. McEachern - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Archer vs. Brookwood - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Dacula vs. Valdosta - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Lambert vs. Douglas County - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Paulding County vs. North Cobb - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Peachtree Ridge vs. Newton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
Richmond Hill vs. Buford - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. EST
