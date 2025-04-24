Georgia high school football: Brunswick announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Brunswick Pirates announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Pirates will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Camden County, South Effingham and crosstown foe Glynn Academy.
Among other teams on the Pirates' schedule are Bradwell, Effingham, Evans, Greenbrier, Lakeside, Statesboro and at home against Wayne County.
Below is the Pirates' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BRUNSWICK PIRATES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: vs. Ware County (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Camden County
Aug. 22: vs. Wayne County
Sep. 5: vs. Effingham
Sep. 12: at Evans
Sep. 19: vs. Greenbrier
Sep. 26: vs. Glynn Academy
Oct. 3: vs. Bradwell
Oct. 10: at Statesboro
Oct. 17: at Lakeside
Oct. 31: vs. South Effingham
Recently, the Washington County Golden Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Golden Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bleckley County, East Laurens and Jefferson County.
Among other teams on the Golden Hawks' schedule are Ace, Central Macon, Dodge County, Dublin, Jeff Davis, Northeast, Putnam County and on the road against Southwest.
Below is the Golden Hawks 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WASHINGTON COUNTY GOLDEN HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Putnam County (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Putnam County
Aug. 22: vs. Jefferson County
Aug. 29: at Northeast
Sep. 5: vs. Dublin
Sep. 19: at Bleckley County
Sep. 26: vs. Central Macon
Oct. 3: at Dodge County
Oct. 17: vs. East Laurens
Oct. 23: at Southwest
Oct. 31: vs. Ace
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi