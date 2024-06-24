Georgia high school football: Buford Wolves’ 2024 football schedule
Opening night clash with 2023 Class 7A state champion Milton highlights a 10-game slate
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced throughout the Georgia high school football landscape and SBLive Sports Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Buford Wolves announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Wolves will play 10 games, including an opening night clash with 2023 Class 7A GHSA state champion Milton Eagles.
Also on Buford's schedule are its 2024 Class 6A Region 8-District 7 rivals Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Discovery, Mill Creek and Mountain View.
Click here for the entire 2024 Buford Wolves football schedule and return to the Wolves' schedule page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
