Arabia Mountain High Football Player Dies After A Medical Emergency at Practice
A student-athlete at Arabia Mountain High School in Georgia is dead after experiencing a medical emergency during football practice last week, according to multiple reports.
Dekalb County Confirmed The Tragedy
The Dekalb County School District, which includes Arabia Mountain High School, confirmed the “unexpected passing” of Mikah King, 15, who collapsed during practice last Tuesday, July 22.
According to WANF-TV, King was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead hours later.
Arabia Mountain Principal Informs Community in an Emotional Message
Tanya J. Mason, principal at Arabia Mountain, provided a statement on King’s passing:
“Dear AMHS Football Families,
It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news of the unexpected passing of one of our beloved student-athletes and members of the Arabia Mountain High School Football Team, MiKah King.
“Our team met with grief counselors from the DeKalb County School District to begin processing this profound loss. Our primary goal is to ensure that our students feel supported emotionally during this incredibly difficult time. Counselors will continue to be available in the coming days for any student or staff member who may need support.
“The entire King family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we ask that you keep them lifted in love and comfort as they navigate this heartbreaking moment.
“Out of respect for the family's privacy, we ask that you refrain from sharing unconfirmed details and allow them time to grieve. If your child is struggling or if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to the school’s counseling department or to me directly.”
According to MaxPreps, King was a rising sophomore for Arabia Mountain football who played offensive guard and defensive tackle.
“His sudden loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him,” King’s family said via 11alive.com. “Mikah was more than just a talented athlete. He was a spark — full of energy, compassion, and joy. Whether sprinting across the field, lifting spirits in the locker room, or cheering on his teammates, Mikah led with heart and humility. To his coaches, he was a natural leader. To his friends, he was family. And to his loved ones, he was a light that made every day brighter.”
