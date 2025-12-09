Head Coach Resigns Following Georgia High School Football Brawl
One of the Georgia high school head football coaches involved in the brawl between two teams during the playoffs has stepped down.
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Brunswick High School head football coach Garrett Grady has resigned his position. Grady spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Pirates, and had been the offensive coordinator at Brunswick for five years.
The Pirates and Gainesville High School were involved in a brawl that featured numerous players leaving the sidelines and becoming engaged with one another.
It all occurred during a November 25 game during the Georgia High School Association state playoffs, as a total of 41 Brunswick players were suspended. The school received a fine of $5,000 and were barred from competing in the 2026 playoffs.
Garrett Grady Announces Resignation As Brunswick Head Football Coach
Following the incident, Grady released a statement online, saying it was “unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our program or our school.” He also took “full responsibility” as the head coach for the actions of his players.
“We do not condone fighting under any circumstance,” Grady said. “What happened on the field is now who we are, nor is it how we want to represent our school or our community.”
Gainesville was well ahead of Brunswick during the third quarter when the incident occurred. Video went viral of players from both teams throwing punches at one another.
Head Coach Won 36 Games, Three Regional Titles In Four Seasons
Grady, who went 36-10 during his four-year stint as head coach of the Pirates, leading the program to three regional championships, including each of the past two seasons. Brunswick qualified for the playoffs each year, including three straight appearances in the second round.
“Serving as the head football coach at Brunswick High School has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Grady said in a statement released to Glynn County Sports. “I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, for the support I’ve received and for the relationships that will remain long after my time in this position.
“To my players - thank you for your hard work, your belief in our mission and the pride you brought to the field every single day. To Pirate Nation, thank you for all your support! I will always carry tremendous pride in what we accomplished together, and Brunswick High School and Pirate Nation will forever hold a special place in my heart.”
Several Key Players Set To Return For Brunswick
The Glynn County School System will start a search to replace Grady immediately, noting, “We are committed to taking the necessary time to conduct a thorough and comprehensive search to ensure we find the right fit to continue the tradition of excellence in both academics and athletics for the Pirate program,” said Steve Waters, assistant superintendent for Glynn County Schools.
Brunswick is scheduled to return 1,000-yard rushers Josiah Gibbons and Nigel Gardner, as Gibbons ran for 1,288 and 12 touchdowns while Gardner had 1,205 and 17 scores. Leading receiver Waseem Murray is also a junior, as he caught 30 passes for 708 yards with five scores.