High School

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 12 of Georgia high school football

Robin Erickson

Troup County was defeated by No. 23 Sandy Creek on Friday night with a final score of 17-42.
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the twelfth weekend of action.

Academy of Richmond County 28, Aquinas 14

Appling County 31, Pierce County 14

Baconton Charter 34, Calhoun County 0

Bacon County 41, Brantley County 15

Bainbridge 28, Dougherty 21

Baldwin County 41, Howard 14

Banneker 16, Morrow 6

Bleckley County 49, Central 0

Bowdon 63, Trion 0

Bremen 38, Darlington 14

Brooks County 43, Irwin County 3

Brunswick 46, South Effingham 19

Buford 35, Mill Creek 3

Burke County 34, Laney 14

Calhoun 35, LaFayette 9

Calvary Day 41, Liberty County 0

Cambridge 31, Blessed Trinity 28

Camden County 24, Tift County 21

Carrollton 48, Douglas County 22

Central 56, Northside 33

Chamblee 49, Arabia Mountain 3

Charlton County 60, Turner County 34

Chattahoochee 49, Johns Creek 3

Chattahoochee County 28, Crawford County 21

Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 49

Christian Heritage 42, Armuchee 7

Clarke Central 59, Winder-Barrow 24

Clinch County 48, Lanier County 0

Coahulla Creek 34, Ringgold 27

Collins Hill 42, Discovery 7

Colquitt County 28, Richmond Hill 21

Columbia 50, Salem 0

Commerce 52, Providence Christian Academy 0

Coosa 23, Chattooga 21

Creekside 79, Midtown 3

Crisp County 33, Cook 7

Dalton 49, Woodland 0

Decatur 34, Tri-Cities 12

Denmark 31, North Atlanta 9

Dublin 22, Dodge County 16

East Coweta 56, Chapel Hill 0

Eufaula 32, Early County 19

Evans 38, Bradwell Institute 24

Fitzgerald 45, Jeff Davis 21

Flowery Branch 42, Cedar Shoals 8

Franklin County 31, Hart County 0

Gilmer 38, Ridgeland 6

Glascock County 41, Hancock Central 22

Glynn Academy 16, Greenbrier 13

Gordon Central 20, Dade County 16

Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Chestatee 29

Griffin 30, Mundy's Mill 12

Hampton 48, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 14

Harlem 40, Cross Creek 6

Hawkinsville 33, Dooly County 14

Heard County 47, Pepperell 28

Hebron Christian Academy 43, Prince Avenue Christian 6

Heritage 31, Adairsville 17

Holy Innocents Episcopal 43, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 12

Houston County 34, Lee County 28

Jackson 42, Westside 13

Jackson County 53, Habersham Central 6

Jefferson 24, Oconee County 19

Jefferson County 27, Southwest 12

Jenkins 56, Johnson 6

Jenkins County 27, Savannah 8

Johnson County 42, Georgia Military College 3

Josey 28, Glenn Hills 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Murray County 0

Lambert 45, South Forsyth 7

Lamar County 20, Jasper County Monticello 7

Langston Hughes 35, Lovejoy 7

Lincoln County 42, Greene County 0

Locust Grove 19, Jones County 3

Loganville 20, Alcovy 7

Long County 49, Islands 7

Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 22

Macon County 21, Taylor County 18

Manchester 54, Greenville 8

Marist 35, Tucker 14

Mays 41, Drew 6

McNair 34, Utopian Academy for the Arts 16

Metter 35, Bryan County 0

Model 38, Temple 36

Monroe Area 52, West Hall 0

Morgan County 43, Callaway 22

New Manchester 40, Lithia Springs 0

Newnan 42, McIntosh 41

Newton 27, South Gwinnett 21

North Forsyth 49, Forsyth Central 14

North Hall 42, Dawson County 7

North Oconee 41, Walnut Grove 7

North Paulding 28, Marietta 24

North Springs 21, Northview 13

Northeast 29, East Laurens 8

Northgate 24, Dutchtown 6

Northside 36, Veterans 22

Oglethorpe County 42, Banks County 20

Ola 14, McDonough 3

Peach County 42, Monroe 34

Pike County 28, Rutland 16

Pope 35, Riverwood 14

Portal 27, McIntosh County Academy 24

Rabun County 31, Elbert County 23

Randolph-Clay 46, Miller County 35

Redan 22, South Atlanta 20

River Ridge 56, Lassiter 7

Rockmart 42, North Murray 7

Rome 62, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Roswell 41, Milton 39

Sandy Creek 42, Troup County 17

Savannah Country Day 35, Vidalia 12

Screven County 22, Emanuel County Institute 21

Seckinger 28, Lanier 7

Seminole County 36, Mitchell County 32

Sequoyah 31, Creekview 14

Shaw 48, Jordan 14

Shiloh 28, Dunwoody 21

Southeast Bulloch 48, Beach 8

Southwest DeKalb 27, Druid Hills 7

Spencer 48, Hardaway 20

Sprayberry 62, Woodstock 14

Stephens County 49, East Jackson 34

Stephenson 21, Douglass 10

Stockbridge 42, Woodland 0

Thomas County Central 41, Coffee 17

Thomasville 66, Berrien 20

Thomson 56, Butler 6

Toombs County 52, Savannah Christian 24

Trinity Christian 41, Fayette County 7

Union County 39, North Cobb Christian 35

Valdosta 23, Lowndes 14

Villa Rica 17, East Paulding 14

Ware County 42, Wayne County 0

Warner Robins 33, Perry 26

Warren County 6, Washington-Wilkes 0

Washington County 27, Academy for Classical Education 21

West Forsyth 45, Alpharetta 14

West Laurens 27, Westside 3

Wheeler County 58, Treutlen 14

White County 55, Johnson 8

Whitewater 51, Mary Persons 46

Wilcox County 56, Montgomery County 6

Wilkinson County 43, Twiggs County 30

Windsor Forest 42, Groves 14

Woodward Academy 49, Lakeside 7

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

