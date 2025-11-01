Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the twelfth weekend of action.
Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 31, 2025
Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
Academy of Richmond County 28, Aquinas 14
Appling County 31, Pierce County 14
Baconton Charter 34, Calhoun County 0
Bacon County 41, Brantley County 15
Bainbridge 28, Dougherty 21
Baldwin County 41, Howard 14
Banneker 16, Morrow 6
Bleckley County 49, Central 0
Bowdon 63, Trion 0
Bremen 38, Darlington 14
Brooks County 43, Irwin County 3
Brunswick 46, South Effingham 19
Buford 35, Mill Creek 3
Burke County 34, Laney 14
Calhoun 35, LaFayette 9
Calvary Day 41, Liberty County 0
Cambridge 31, Blessed Trinity 28
Camden County 24, Tift County 21
Carrollton 48, Douglas County 22
Central 56, Northside 33
Chamblee 49, Arabia Mountain 3
Charlton County 60, Turner County 34
Chattahoochee 49, Johns Creek 3
Chattahoochee County 28, Crawford County 21
Cherokee Bluff 52, East Hall 49
Christian Heritage 42, Armuchee 7
Clarke Central 59, Winder-Barrow 24
Clinch County 48, Lanier County 0
Coahulla Creek 34, Ringgold 27
Collins Hill 42, Discovery 7
Colquitt County 28, Richmond Hill 21
Columbia 50, Salem 0
Commerce 52, Providence Christian Academy 0
Coosa 23, Chattooga 21
Creekside 79, Midtown 3
Crisp County 33, Cook 7
Dalton 49, Woodland 0
Decatur 34, Tri-Cities 12
Denmark 31, North Atlanta 9
Dublin 22, Dodge County 16
East Coweta 56, Chapel Hill 0
Eufaula 32, Early County 19
Evans 38, Bradwell Institute 24
Fitzgerald 45, Jeff Davis 21
Flowery Branch 42, Cedar Shoals 8
Franklin County 31, Hart County 0
Gilmer 38, Ridgeland 6
Glascock County 41, Hancock Central 22
Glynn Academy 16, Greenbrier 13
Gordon Central 20, Dade County 16
Greater Atlanta Christian 42, Chestatee 29
Griffin 30, Mundy's Mill 12
Hampton 48, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 14
Harlem 40, Cross Creek 6
Hawkinsville 33, Dooly County 14
Heard County 47, Pepperell 28
Hebron Christian Academy 43, Prince Avenue Christian 6
Heritage 31, Adairsville 17
Holy Innocents Episcopal 43, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 12
Houston County 34, Lee County 28
Jackson 42, Westside 13
Jackson County 53, Habersham Central 6
Jefferson 24, Oconee County 19
Jefferson County 27, Southwest 12
Jenkins 56, Johnson 6
Jenkins County 27, Savannah 8
Johnson County 42, Georgia Military College 3
Josey 28, Glenn Hills 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Murray County 0
Lambert 45, South Forsyth 7
Lamar County 20, Jasper County Monticello 7
Langston Hughes 35, Lovejoy 7
Lincoln County 42, Greene County 0
Locust Grove 19, Jones County 3
Loganville 20, Alcovy 7
Long County 49, Islands 7
Lumpkin County 29, Pickens 22
Macon County 21, Taylor County 18
Manchester 54, Greenville 8
Marist 35, Tucker 14
Mays 41, Drew 6
McNair 34, Utopian Academy for the Arts 16
Metter 35, Bryan County 0
Model 38, Temple 36
Monroe Area 52, West Hall 0
Morgan County 43, Callaway 22
New Manchester 40, Lithia Springs 0
Newnan 42, McIntosh 41
Newton 27, South Gwinnett 21
North Forsyth 49, Forsyth Central 14
North Hall 42, Dawson County 7
North Oconee 41, Walnut Grove 7
North Paulding 28, Marietta 24
North Springs 21, Northview 13
Northeast 29, East Laurens 8
Northgate 24, Dutchtown 6
Northside 36, Veterans 22
Oglethorpe County 42, Banks County 20
Ola 14, McDonough 3
Peach County 42, Monroe 34
Pike County 28, Rutland 16
Pope 35, Riverwood 14
Portal 27, McIntosh County Academy 24
Rabun County 31, Elbert County 23
Randolph-Clay 46, Miller County 35
Redan 22, South Atlanta 20
River Ridge 56, Lassiter 7
Rockmart 42, North Murray 7
Rome 62, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Roswell 41, Milton 39
Sandy Creek 42, Troup County 17
Savannah Country Day 35, Vidalia 12
Screven County 22, Emanuel County Institute 21
Seckinger 28, Lanier 7
Seminole County 36, Mitchell County 32
Sequoyah 31, Creekview 14
Shaw 48, Jordan 14
Shiloh 28, Dunwoody 21
Southeast Bulloch 48, Beach 8
Southwest DeKalb 27, Druid Hills 7
Spencer 48, Hardaway 20
Sprayberry 62, Woodstock 14
Stephens County 49, East Jackson 34
Stephenson 21, Douglass 10
Stockbridge 42, Woodland 0
Thomas County Central 41, Coffee 17
Thomasville 66, Berrien 20
Thomson 56, Butler 6
Toombs County 52, Savannah Christian 24
Trinity Christian 41, Fayette County 7
Union County 39, North Cobb Christian 35
Valdosta 23, Lowndes 14
Villa Rica 17, East Paulding 14
Ware County 42, Wayne County 0
Warner Robins 33, Perry 26
Warren County 6, Washington-Wilkes 0
Washington County 27, Academy for Classical Education 21
West Forsyth 45, Alpharetta 14
West Laurens 27, Westside 3
Wheeler County 58, Treutlen 14
White County 55, Johnson 8
Whitewater 51, Mary Persons 46
Wilcox County 56, Montgomery County 6
Wilkinson County 43, Twiggs County 30
Windsor Forest 42, Groves 14
Woodward Academy 49, Lakeside 7