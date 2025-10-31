Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - October 31, 2025
There are 163 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, October 31, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Milton travels to take on No. 10 Roswell. Meanwhile, No. 4 Carrollton looks to stay undefeated against No. 9 Douglas County.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday promises to deliver excitement and upsets as Georgia high school football goes into the twelfth week of action.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 7 Lowndes taking on No. 17 Valdosta. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 28 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 19 Lee County taking on No. 24 Houston County. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 19 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 6 Creekside taking on Midtown. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 27 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 23 Sandy Creek taking on Troup County. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 20 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 21 Hebron Christian Academy taking on Prince Avenue Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 23 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Academy for Classical Education taking on Washington County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 26 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Georgia Military College taking on Johnson County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
