Georgia high school football: Gainesville announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Red Elephants' regular season schedule are Carrollton, Chattahoochee, John's Creek, Class 5A state champion Milton and Moody (Alabama)

Andy Villamarzo

The Gainesville Red Elephants gave top-ranked Milton a challenge and have only lost to the Eagles and second-ranked Carrollton this season. Gainesville held is No. 12 state ranking this week.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 2012 state champion Gainesville Red Elephants announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Red Elephants will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Carrollton, Chattahoochee, John's Creek, Class 5A state champion Milton and Moody (Alabama).

Among other teams on the Red Elephants' schedule are Lanier, Marietta, Seckinger, Roswell and at home versus Westlake.

Below is the Red Elephants' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 GAINESVILLE RED ELEPHANTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1: vs. McEachern (scrimmage)

Aug. 15: vs. Marietta

Aug. 21: vs. Moody (Alabama)

Aug. 29: vs. Westlake

Sep. 12: vs. Carrollton

Sep. 19: at Lanier

Sep. 26: vs. John's Creek

Oct. 3: at Seckinger

Oct. 10: at Milton

Oct. 17: vs. Chattahoochee

Oct. 24: vs. Roswell

