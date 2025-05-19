Georgia high school football: Gainesville announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2012 state champion Gainesville Red Elephants announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Red Elephants will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Carrollton, Chattahoochee, John's Creek, Class 5A state champion Milton and Moody (Alabama).
Among other teams on the Red Elephants' schedule are Lanier, Marietta, Seckinger, Roswell and at home versus Westlake.
Below is the Red Elephants' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 GAINESVILLE RED ELEPHANTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: vs. McEachern (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: vs. Marietta
Aug. 21: vs. Moody (Alabama)
Aug. 29: vs. Westlake
Sep. 12: vs. Carrollton
Sep. 19: at Lanier
Sep. 26: vs. John's Creek
Oct. 3: at Seckinger
Oct. 10: at Milton
Oct. 17: vs. Chattahoochee
Oct. 24: vs. Roswell
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi