Georgia high school football: McEachern releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the McEachern Indians announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Indians will have three notable contests against Walton, North Cobb, and Marietta.
Among the other teams on the Indians' schedule are Campbell, Paulding County, Harrison, Pebblebrook, Hillgrove, South Cobb, and Osborne.
The Indians finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAA Playoffs before losing in the first round to Newton High School, 30-29.
The Indians are led by 3rd-year head coach Kareem Reid, who came to McEachern before the start of the 2023 season after spending two seasons at the University of Florida as their defensive line coach under Billy Napier.
Below, is the Indians 2025 schedule, with game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 MCEACHERN INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Fri, Aug 1 at Gainesville (Scrimmage)
Sat, Aug 16 vs. Walton (Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Fri, Aug 22 vs. North Cobb
Fri, Aug 29 at Marietta
Fri, Sep 12 vs. Campbell
Fri, Sep 19 vs. Paulding County
Fri, Oct 3 at Harrison
Fri, Oct 10 vs. Pebblebrook
Fri, Oct 17 at Hillgrove
Fri, Oct 24 vs. South Cobb (Senior Night)
Fri, Oct 31 at Osborne
