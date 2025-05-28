High School

Georgia high school football: McEachern releases 2025 schedule

The Indians will play 10 games during the 2025 season, with three notable contests against Walton, North Cobb, and Marietta.

Ross Van De Griek

McEachern High School Football 2024 Media Day (Photo Credit: McEachern Football (Twitter)
McEachern High School Football 2024 Media Day (Photo Credit: McEachern Football (Twitter)

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the McEachern Indians announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Indians will have three notable contests against Walton, North Cobb, and Marietta.

Among the other teams on the Indians' schedule are Campbell, Paulding County, Harrison, Pebblebrook, Hillgrove, South Cobb, and Osborne.

The Indians finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAA Playoffs before losing in the first round to Newton High School, 30-29.

The Indians are led by 3rd-year head coach Kareem Reid, who came to McEachern before the start of the 2023 season after spending two seasons at the University of Florida as their defensive line coach under Billy Napier.

Below, is the Indians 2025 schedule, with game times to be announced at a later date.

2025 MCEACHERN INDIANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Fri, Aug 1 at Gainesville (Scrimmage)

Sat, Aug 16 vs. Walton (Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Fri, Aug 22 vs. North Cobb

Fri, Aug 29 at Marietta

Fri, Sep 12 vs. Campbell

Fri, Sep 19 vs. Paulding County

Fri, Oct 3 at Harrison

Fri, Oct 10 vs. Pebblebrook

Fri, Oct 17 at Hillgrove

Fri, Oct 24 vs. South Cobb (Senior Night)

Fri, Oct 31 at Osborne

