Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - January 9, 2025
There are 184 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, January 9. You can follow every game live on our Georgia high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as the Mount Vernon Mustangs have a home conference game against Walker at 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Johns Creek travel to take on the Milton Eagles.
Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games to Watch - Friday, January 9
With games featuring some of the top teams in Georgia, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Georgia high school boys season rolls on.
GHSA Class AAAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 29 games scheduled in the GHSA 6A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by St. Pius X Catholic taking on Walton. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA 5A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Morrow taking on Newnan. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA 4A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Cedar Shoals taking on Flowery Branch. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AAA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 31 games scheduled in the GHSA 3A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Monroe taking on Westover. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class AA High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 23 games scheduled in the GHSA 2A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Salem taking on Columbia. You can follow every game on GHSA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division I High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 26 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division I classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Portal taking on Savannah. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division I High School Football Scoreboard.
GHSA Class A Division II High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 30 games scheduled in the GHSA Class A Division II classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Bowdon taking on Elite Scholars Academy. You can follow every game on GHSA Class A Division II High School Football Scoreboard.
