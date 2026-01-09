Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 128 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, January 9, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Atlanta High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as Wheeler takes on North Paulding. Meanwhile, Walton hosts the St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions.
All game times and matchups:
Chamblee vs. Shiloh — 1:00 PM
Grace Brethren Christian vs. Tri-Cities — 4:30 PM
Paideia vs. King’s Ridge Christian — 5:30 PM
Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy vs. Stockbridge — 6:30 PM
Walker vs. Mount Vernon Presbyterian — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Martin Luther King Jr. — 7:00 PM
Drew Charter vs. South Atlanta — 7:00 PM
Jasper County Monticello vs. Greenforest — 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge vs. Parkview — 7:00 PM
Coosa vs. Gordon Lee — 7:00 PM
Brookwood vs. North Gwinnett — 7:00 PM
Madison County vs. Eastside — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Monroe Area — 7:00 PM
Pace Academy vs. Drew — 7:00 PM
Meadowcreek vs. Duluth — 7:00 PM
Discovery vs. Dacula — 7:00 PM
Central Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill — 7:00 PM
Buford vs. Mill Creek — 7:00 PM
Norcross vs. Berkmar — 7:00 PM
Forest Park vs. Creekside — 7:00 PM
Carver vs. Hapeville Charter — 7:00 PM
Wadley vs. Horseshoe Bend — 7:00 PM
Haralson County vs. Temple — 7:30 PM
Lamar County vs. W.D. Mohammed — 7:30 PM
Brookstone vs. Strong Rock Christian — 7:30 PM
Athens Christian vs. Bethlehem Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Greene County vs. Washington-Wilkes — 7:30 PM
Villa Rica vs. Rome — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. Sprayberry — 7:30 PM
Woodstock vs. River Ridge — 7:30 PM
Glascock County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
South Paulding vs. New Manchester — 7:30 PM
Morrow vs. Newnan — 7:30 PM
Commerce vs. Oglethorpe County — 7:30 PM
Sequoyah vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Lanier vs. Seckinger — 7:30 PM
Towns County vs. Warren County — 7:30 PM
Langston Hughes vs. Northgate — 7:30 PM
Midtown vs. Mays — 7:30 PM
Manchester vs. Trion — 7:30 PM
Locust Grove vs. McDonough — 7:30 PM
Mt. Zion vs. Greenville — 7:30 PM
Johns Creek vs. Milton — 7:30 PM
Elite Scholars Academy vs. Bowdon — 7:30 PM
East Paulding vs. Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 PM
Dutchtown vs. McIntosh — 7:30 PM
Decatur vs. Woodward Academy — 7:30 PM
Creekview vs. Pope — 7:30 PM
Pepperell vs. Heard County — 7:30 PM
Armuchee vs. Gordon Central — 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove vs. North Oconee — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Jones County — 7:30 PM
Northview vs. Tucker — 7:30 PM
Whitewater vs. Trinity Christian — 7:30 PM
Starr’s Mill vs. Jonesboro — 7:30 PM
Southwest DeKalb vs. North Springs — 7:30 PM
Rockmart vs. Union County — 7:30 PM
Roswell vs. Chattahoochee — 7:30 PM
Stephenson vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Sandy Creek vs. Westlake — 7:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic vs. Walton — 7:30 PM
Paulding County vs. South Cobb — 7:30 PM
Osborne vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
Harris County vs. Mundy’s Mill — 7:30 PM
Hampton vs. Ola — 7:30 PM
North Paulding vs. Wheeler — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. South Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain vs. Luella — 7:30 PM
Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Lithonia vs. Druid Hills — 7:30 PM
North Atlanta vs. Lambert — 7:30 PM
Troup County vs. LaGrange — 7:30 PM
North Cobb Christian vs. Murray County — 7:30 PM
Westside vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Therrell vs. Lovett — 7:30 PM
Washington vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate — 7:30 PM
Rockdale County vs. Heritage — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. Harrison — 7:30 PM
Grovetown vs. South Gwinnett — 7:30 PM
Greater Atlanta Christian vs. North Hall — 7:30 PM
Etowah vs. Marietta — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
Forsyth Central vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
North Clayton vs. Douglass — 7:30 PM
North Cobb vs. Cherokee — 7:30 PM
Chattooga vs. Dade County — 7:30 PM
Carrollton vs. Douglas County — 7:30 PM
Campbell vs. McEachern — 7:30 PM
Archer vs. Grayson — 7:30 PM
West Forsyth vs. Alpharetta — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
Cross Keys vs. Howard — 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
Marist vs. Clarkston — 7:30 PM
Centennial vs. Kell — 7:30 PM
Cedartown vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Cedar Shoals vs. Flowery Branch — 7:30 PM
Salem vs. Columbia — 7:30 PM
Lovejoy vs. Banneker — 7:30 PM
Cass vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Lakeside vs. Arabia Mountain — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Southeast Whitfield County — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Callaway — 7:30 PM
Blessed Trinity vs. Cambridge — 7:30 PM
West Laurens vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Hiram vs. Allatoona — 7:30 PM
Loganville vs. Alcovy — 7:30 PM
Beauregard vs. Handley — 7:30 PM
Vincent vs. Ranburne — 8:00 PM
Darlington vs. Bremen — 8:00 PM
Weaver vs. Piedmont — 8:00 PM
Coosa Christian vs. Donoho — 8:30 PM
Banks County vs. Athens Academy — 8:30 PM
Sonoraville vs. Model — 8:30 PM
Clarke Central vs. Habersham Central — 8:30 PM
White County vs. Pickens — 8:30 PM
Oconee County vs. West Hall — 8:30 PM
Lumpkin County vs. Johnson — 8:30 PM
North Murray vs. Lakeview–Fort Oglethorpe — 8:30 PM
Heritage vs. Gilmer — 8:30 PM
Elbert County vs. Franklin County — 8:30 PM
Chestatee vs. Dawson County — 8:30 PM
East Hall vs. Cherokee Bluff — 8:30 PM
Winder-Barrow vs. Apalachee — 8:30 PM
Calhoun vs. Adairsville — 8:30 PM
Cherokee County vs. White Plains — 8:30 PM
Cleburne County vs. Lincoln — 8:30 PM
