High School

Georgia high school football: Mount Zion announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Eagles' regular season schedule are Baconton Charter, Bethelhem Christian, Chattahoochee and Pike County

Andy Villamarzo

Generic Football Quarterback.jpg
Generic Football Quarterback.jpg / Taylor Balkom

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Mount Zion Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Baconton Charter, Bethelhem Christian, Chattahoochee and Pike County.

Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Bowdon, Bremen, Chattooga, Greenville, Manchester, Trion and at home versus Ranburne.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MOUNT ZION EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1: vs. Pepperell (scrimmage)

Aug. 7: vs. Bremen

Aug. 15: at Chattahoochee

Aug. 22: vs. Ranburne

Aug. 29: vs. Bethelhem Christian

Sep. 5: vs. Chattooga

Sep. 12: vs. Baconton Christian

Sep. 19: at Pike County

Sep. 26: vs. Greenville

Oct. 3: vs. Trion

Oct. 10: at Bowdon

Oct. 24: at Manchester

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia