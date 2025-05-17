Georgia high school football: Mount Zion announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Mount Zion Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Baconton Charter, Bethelhem Christian, Chattahoochee and Pike County.
Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Bowdon, Bremen, Chattooga, Greenville, Manchester, Trion and at home versus Ranburne.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MOUNT ZION EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1: vs. Pepperell (scrimmage)
Aug. 7: vs. Bremen
Aug. 15: at Chattahoochee
Aug. 22: vs. Ranburne
Aug. 29: vs. Bethelhem Christian
Sep. 5: vs. Chattooga
Sep. 12: vs. Baconton Christian
Sep. 19: at Pike County
Sep. 26: vs. Greenville
Oct. 3: vs. Trion
Oct. 10: at Bowdon
Oct. 24: at Manchester
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi