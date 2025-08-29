Georgia High School Football Schedule & Scores (GHSA) - Friday, August 29, 2025
There are 176 games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, August 29, including 19 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include three of Georgia's top-ranked teams as No. 13 North Gwinnett takes on No. 18 Colquitt County. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state Grayson, takes on Thompson as the Rams look to defend their top ranking.
Georgia High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, August 29
With 19 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Georgia high school football is officially in full swing.
Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 36 games scheduled across Class 6A on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 13 North Gwinnett taking on No. 18 Colquitt County at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 45 games scheduled across Class 5A on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 3 Milton taking on Alpharetta. You can follow every game on our Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 42 games scheduled across Class 4A on Friday, August 29, highlighted by No. 11 Cartersville taking on Hapeville Charter. You can follow every game on our Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 35 games scheduled across Class 3A on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Sandy Creek taking on LaGrange. You can follow every game on our Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 35 games scheduled across Class 2A on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Ringgold taking on Heritage at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DI High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 43 games scheduled across Class 1A DI on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Towers taking on Landmark Christian. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DI High School Football Scoreboard.
Class 1A DII High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29
There are 35 games across Class 1A DII on Friday, August 29, highlighted by Montgomery County taking on Atkinson County. You can follow every game on our Class 1A DII High School Football Scoreboard.
