Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (10/4/2024)

Live updates and final scores from all of today's Georgia high school football games

No. 5 Collins Hill invades No. 3 Buford in huge Georgia High School Football showdown, Friday night.
No. 5 Collins Hill invades No. 3 Buford in huge Georgia High School Football showdown, Friday night. / Jann Hendry

It's a new week of the 2024 Georgia high school football season.

Follow all the games on the SBLive Georgia High School Football Scoreboard every game day. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your very favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of today's Georgia high school football action.

STATEWIDE GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES

CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES

CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A-D1 SCORES | CLASS 1A-DII SCORES

2024 GEORGIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Georgia high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Published
