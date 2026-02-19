Florida Run Of Games Awaits Georgia High School Football Team In 2026
A Georgia high school football team has released its 2026 schedule, which will feature three consecutive games against programs from the state of Florida.
Camden County High School, which has been in the news due to multiple head coaching changes over the offseason, will host three different Florida high school football teams during the upcoming season.
The schedule kicks off with a visit from another Florida program in The Bolles School for a preseason scrimmage on August 14. From there, the Wildcats will open the year at Brunswick on August 21 followed by a home game with Glynn Academy a week later.
To begin September, Camden County visits Benedictine Military School before the run of visits from Florida teams.
Amos P. Godby is up first on September 11, with Ed White and West Broward in consecutive weeks. Both Ed White and West Broward are coming off winning seasons, as Ed White finished 9-3 in 2025 and West Broward went 12-3. Amos P. Godby finished last year with a 5-7 record overall.
Camden County concludes the regular season in October with trips to Lowndes and Valdosta around home games vs. Richmond Hill and Colquitt County.
Been An Interesting Offseason For Georgia High School Football Program
Earlier this offseason, Jon Lindsey was named the new head football coach for the Wildcats, replacing Travis Roland. Lindsey, though, stepped down, with Camden County turning the program over to Tucker Pruitt, who previously was the head coach at Appling County.
Pruitt has had success at several different stops along his coaching career, leading Fitzgerald to six semifinal and championship game appearances, including a state title in Class AA in 2021.
Camden County Has Strong Nucleus Set For Action In 2026
Many key pieces are in place for Camden County in 2026 led by quarterback William Jackson. As a junior, Jackson threw for over 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns, as leading targets Sean Green and Trenton Hamilton are also set to return.
The Wildcats will feature the likes of Jacaryous Holzendorf, Kingston Melton, Maliek Patterson, Ryder Wheeler and William Smith on the defensive side of the ball.
Camden County is coming off a 6-4 season that saw them win five games at home while competing in Georgia high school football’s Class 6A division.