Minnesota High School Girls Hockey State Semifinal Live Updates, Scores, Schedule - February 20, 2026

Follow the Class 1A and Class 2A MSHSL girls hockey semifinal action throughout the day

Jack Butler

Grand Casino Arena during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.
Grand Casino Arena during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL -- The 2026 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament continues with the semifinals at Grand Casino Arena.

High School On SI will have live updates, recaps and scores throughout the day.

Class 1A Semifinals

No. 1 Warroad (22-5-1) vs. No. 4 Dodge County Wildcats (21-6-1)

11 a.m.

No. 2 Breck School/Groves Academy (26-1-1) vs. No. 3 Blake (22-6)

1 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 1 Hill-Murray (24-3-1) vs. No. 4 Edina (21-4-3)

6 p.m.

No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park (24-3-1) vs. No. 3 Holy Family Catholic (25-3)

8 p.m.

Published
