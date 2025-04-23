High School

Georgia high school football team forced to forfeit all 10 victories from 2024 season

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Appling County must vacate all of their wins due to an ineligible player

Andy Villamarzo

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Todd Holcomb, Appling County's football team will be forced to forfeit all 10 of their victories and a region title from the 2024 season due to playing an ineligible player.

The Pirates, who had won the Class AA, Region 3 championship last season, lost an appeal this past week and will have to vacate all of its wins from a year ago.

Appling County had reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to Carver 49-6.

Among the victories from 2024 came against Cook, Crisp County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Suwannee and Tattnall County.

Since 2019, Appling County has won a total of 60 games including multiple 10-plus win seasons. The Pirates have averaged 10 victories per season between 2019-2024.

Andy Villamarzo
