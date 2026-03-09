Michigan (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 9, 2026
The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball state championship brackets begin on Monday, March 9 with 128 games in the regional semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 21 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
Marquette vs. Midland - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Heritage vs. Muskegon - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Forest Hills Northern vs. Hudsonville - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Grand Haven vs. Wyoming - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Clarkston vs. Davison - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
St. Mary's Prep vs. Utica Eisenhower - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Fraser vs. Lakeview - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Athens (Troy) vs. Anchor Bay - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
DeWitt vs. Sturgis - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Kalamazoo Central vs. Holt - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Saline vs. South Lyon East - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Howell vs. Belleville - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Dearborn vs. Roosevelt - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Bedford vs. Grosse Pointe South - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Renaissance vs. Stevenson - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Wayne Memorial vs. Groves - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
Negaunee vs. Petoskey - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Big Rapids vs. Clare - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Powers Catholic vs. Frankenmuth - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Alma vs. Portland - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Western vs. Gabriel Richard - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Haslett vs. Tecumseh - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Summit Academy vs. Divine Child - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Airport vs. Lincoln-King Academy - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Chandler Park Academy vs. Osborn - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Edison Academy vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Marysville vs. Goodrich - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Regina vs. Yale - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
West Catholic vs. Spring Lake - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Sparta vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Niles vs. Otsego - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
South Christian vs. Plainwell - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
Lakeville vs. Cass City - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Sandusky vs. Genesee - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Laingsburg vs. Pewamo-Westphalia - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
New Lothrop vs. Stockbridge - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Calumet vs. Menominee - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Harbor Springs vs. Roscommon - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Beaverton vs. Evart - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Glen Lake vs. Morley Stanwood - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Columbia Central vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Homer vs. St. Mary Catholic Central - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
University Liggett vs. Robichaud - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Lutheran Northwest - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Saugatuck vs. Kent City - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Hart vs. Parchment - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Brandywine vs. Gobles - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Kalamazoo Christian vs. Schoolcraft - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament
Regional Semifinal
Ewen-Trout Creek vs. L'Anse - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Norway vs. Ishpeming - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Newberry vs. St. Ignace - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Ellsworth vs. Inland Lakes - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Southfield Christian vs. Summerfield - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Morenci vs. Inter-City Baptist - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Kingston vs. Parkway Christian - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Everest Collegiate vs. Deckerville - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
St. Patrick vs. Climax-Scotts - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Whitmore Lake - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Concord vs. Mendon - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Lawrence vs. Hillsdale Academy - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Buckley vs. St. Mary Cathedral - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Mio-Au Sable vs. Frankfort - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Walkerville - 03/09, 5:30 PM ET
Onekama vs. St. Charles - 03/09, 7:00 PM ET
Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.