Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 17, 2025
Week 9 of the 2025 Georgia High School football season saw a perennial power fall, and many other teams jockeying for position. As we close in on the last few weeks of the regular season, the stakes grow even higher.
While the Top 4 teams in the state remain steadfast with Grayson and Buford leading the charge, there is a lot of uncertainty below them. The major mover this week is Gainesville, which climbed five spots to No. 7 after knocking off then-No. 5 Milton. Who are the contenders and who are the pretenders? We should start to see some of that work itself out in the coming weeks.
See how the rest of the Top 25 fared this past week and our latest rankings below:
1. Grayson (8-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams are coming off of a 58-10 win over Rockdale County.
2. Buford (7-0)
Last Week: 2
The Wolves are fresh off a 58-7 beatdown of Dacula to improve to 7-0 on the season.
3. Thomas County Central (7-0)
Last Week: 3
The Yellow Jackets were off last week, but will return to action Friday night against Northside.
4. Carrollton (8-0)
Last Week: 4
The Trojans blasted Chapel Hill 56-7 to improve to 8-0 on the season.
5. Langston Hughes (7-0)
Last WeeK: 6
The Panthers crack the Top 5 for the first time this season, replacing Milton who had been ranked inside the Top 5 since Week 1 of the regular season.
6. Creekside (8-0)
Last Week: 7
The Seminoles scored the biggest lopsided victory of the season to date, beating Drew 91-0 last week.
7. Gainesville (7-1)
Last Week: 12
The Red Elephants jump up five spots to No. 7 after upsetting then No. 5 Milton 28-16 last week.
8. Lowndes (8-0)
Last Week: 11
The Vikings are up three spots to No. 8 and move into the Top 10 for the first time this season after beating Camden County 35-14 last week.
9. North Oconee (8-0)
Last Week: 8
The Titans squeaked by Eastside 14-13 last week in what was easily their least impressive victory of the season, but got the win, nonetheless.
10. Milton (6-2)
Last Week: 5
The Eagles are down five spots to No. 10 after losing to Gainesville 28-16 last week.
11. Douglas County (6-2)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers beat Westlake 45-20 last week to improve to 6-2 on the season.
12. North Gwinnett (7-1)
Last Week: 10
The Bulldogs were off last week, but will be back in action Friday night against Meadowcreek.
13. Cartersville (8-0)
Last Week: 13
The Purple Hurricanes improved to 8-0 on the season after beating Allatoona 48-24 last week.
14. McEachern (7-0)
Last Week: 14
The Indians improved to 7-0 on the season after beating Pebblebrook 51-14 last week.
15. Colquitt County (6-2)
Last Week: 15
The Packers improved to 7-0 on the season after beating Tift County 39-20 last week.
16. Valdosta (7-1)
Last Week: 16
The Wildcats took out their frustrations on Richmond Hill, beating them 41-0 last week.
17. Roswell (7-1)
Last Week: 19
The Hornets are up two spots to No. 17 after besting Chattahoochee 57-13.
18. Rome (5-2)
Last Week: 20
The Wolves are up two spots to No. 18 after shutting out Lithia Springs 65-0.
19. Lee County (5-2)
Last Week: 18
The Trojans were off last week, but will return to action this week against Veterans.
20. Hillgrove (7-0)
Last Week: 21
The Hawks are up one spot to No. 20 after shutting out Campbell 54-0 last week.
21. Carver-Columbus (8-0)
Last Week: 17
The Tigers narrowly avoided their first loss of the season last week after beating Sumter County 8-7 in a defensive battle.
22. Hebron Christian (5-1)
Last Week: 22
The Lions were off last week, but will return to action this week against Stephens County.
23. Houston County (7-0)
Last Week: 23
The Bears were off last week, but will return to action this week against Coffee.
24. Benedictine (4-2)
Last Week: 24
The Cadets were off last week, but will return to action this week against Wayne County.
25. Sandy Creek (7-0)
Last Week: 25
The Patriots improved to 7-0 on the season last week after shutting out Fayette County 48-0.