Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 25, 2025
After weeks of little to no movement in the Georgia High School Football Top 25 state rankings, things have been shaken up and there may be more to come.
Three new teams joined the rankings this week, as Jackson County entered at No. 21 after defeating Milton, 24-19, ending the Eagles bid for three straight state titles and knocking them from the rankings. Undefeated Central also gained a spot in the Top 25, at No. 22, after advancing to the Class 4A state quarterfinals with a 64-29 win over Cambridge, and 11-1 Jefferson is the new No. 25 after advancing to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
All of that compares to what is in store this week. No. 1 Grayson hosts No. 3 Carrollton in a 6A state quarterfinal clash.
1. Grayson (12-0)
Last Week: 1
The top-ranked Rams rolled through Colquitt County, 31-10, last week, but now the road to a Class 6A state championships gets a lot tougher, as No. 3 Carrollton comes to town this week for an epic showdown.
2. Buford (12-0)
Last Week: 2
After last week’s 31-14 win over Newton, the Bulls will face No. 11 Douglas County for the right to advance to the Class 6A final four.
3. Carrollton (12-0)
Last Week: 3
The Trojan offense scored more than 50 points for a fifth consecutive game, during Carrollton’s 51-6 win over Harrison. How many the Trojans can score at top-ranked Grayson this week will determine if they continue their quest for the 6A crown.
4. Thomas County Central (12-0)
Last Week: 4
TCC kept its juggernaut churning last week with a 55-14 win over Villa Rica. Woodward Academy is up next in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.
5. Langston Hughes (12-0)
Last Week: 5
The Panthers defense struggled last week, but the offense carried them to a 49-31 win over then-No. 23 Lee County. Hughes now gets No. 9 Gainesville, which comes in with 35 players suspended for the contest, in the 5A quarterfinals
6. Creekside (12-0)
Last Week: 6
The Seminoles blanked Ware County, 49-0, last week. They will meet Lithonia in the 4A state quarterfinals.
7. North Oconee (12-0)
Last Week: 7
The Titans remained undefeated by defeating M.L. King, 42-21, to advance to a date with Marist in the 4A state quarterfinals.
8. Roswell (11-1)
Last Week: 8
The Hornets surpassed 50 points for a second consecutive postseason game, rolling Clark Central, 50-7, to earn a Class 5A quarterfinal date with Sequoyah.
9. Gainesville (10-2)
Last Week: 9
Unfortunately, the story of the week was not the Red Elephants’ 42-0 win over Brunswick, but rather the brawl that halted the game early. After an appeal to the GHSA, Gainesville will have 35 players unavailable for their showdown with No. 5 Langston Hughes.
10. Valdosta (11-1)
Last Week: 10
The Wildcats routed Brookwood, 49-26, last Friday. They can reach the Class 6A state semifinals if they can get past Walton this Friday.
11. Douglas County (9-3)
Last Week: 12
The Tigers got a battle last week from North Cobb before prevailing, 30-24. No. 2 Buford is up next in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
12. North Gwinnett (11-1)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs made a statement with a 29-17 win over then-No. 11 Lowndes in the 6A quarterfinals. North Gwinnett will face West Forsyth for a spot in the Final 4.
13. Rome (10-2)
Last Week: 17
Rome topped then-No. 22 Houston County, 38-28, to climb in the rankings and advance to the 5A quarterfinals. The Wolves will face No. 21 Jackson County.
14. Cartersville (12-0)
Last Week: 15
Cartersville left no doubt with its 64-0 win over Warner Robins last week. The undefeated Purple Hurricanes will battle Kell in the 4A state quarterfinals.
15. Carver-Columbus (12-0)
Last Week: 18
For the second straight week the Tigers won a 2A state playoff game by a score of 56-0; this time romping Stephens County. Carver now faces Thomson in a state quarterfinal matchup.
16. Lowndes (10-2)
Last Week: 11
SEASON COMPLETE: The Vikings were ousted from the 6A playoffs, 29-17, by then No. 13 North Gwinnett.
17. Colquitt County (9-3)
Last Week: 16
SEASON COMPLETE: The Packers could not hang with No. 1 Grayson last week in a 31-10 loss.
18. Hebron Christian (9-1)
Last Week: 19
Coming off an opening round bye, the Lions began their Class Private playoff journey with a 53-20 win over Trinity Christian. Hebron Christian will meet Prince Avenue Christian this Friday in the state quarterfinals.
19. Benedictine (9-2)
Last Week: 20
Benedictine took care of business with a 21-7 win over Cass last week. In the 4A quarterfinals, the Cadets will face undefeated No. 22 Central.
20. Sandy Creek (12-0)
Last Week: 21
The Patriots advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals with a 42-14 win over Monroe County. They will face Douglas this week.
21. Jackson County (12-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Panthers ended then-No. 14 Milton’s run of back-to-back state championships with a 24-19 win last week. Jackson County’s next challenge is No. 13 Rome in the 5A quarterfinals.
22. Central (12-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The undefeated Lions cruised into the 4A state quarterfinals and the Top 25 with a 64-29 rout over Cambridge. They get No. 19 Benedictine College Prep with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
23. Houston County (10-2)
Last Week: 22
SEASON COMPLETE: The Bears fell short, 38-28, in their 5A playoff battle with then-No. 17 Rome.
24. Lee County (8-4)
Last Week: 23
SEASON COMPLETE: The Trojans’ season came to an end with a spirited, 49-31, loss to No. 5 Langston Hughes.
25. Jefferson (11-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Dragons roared into a Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with Cairo by routing Harlem, 42-14.