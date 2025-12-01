High School On SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Dec. 1, 2025
One by one, the challengers to St. Frances Academy’s hold of the No. 1 spot in the High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings fall by the wayside.
The latest to go down this week were Grayson and Centennial.
The Rams, formerly No. 2, were blasted by Carrollton, 34-14, in the quarterfinals of the Georgia Class 6A state playoffs, with the Trojans vaulting eight spots to No. 3, while Grayson crashed all the way down to No. 22.
Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn’t solve Santa Margarita’s defense for the second time this fall — this time in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game at the Rose Bowl — and tumbled from No. 4 to No. 23, while the Eagles soared to No. 11 as they earned a berth in the CIF Open Division championship in two weeks against No. 10 De La Salle.
Four teams fell out of the rankings this week. Former No. 12 Don Bosco Prep dropped out following its 24-21 loss to St. Joseph Regional in the New Jersey Non-Public A championship game, with the Green Knights taking the Ironmen’s spot in the Power 25, entering at No. 19.
Meanwhile, then-No. 24 Hamilton fell to crosstown rival Chandler, 30-17, in the semifinals of the Arizona Open Division tournament to drop out, with Thomas County Central of Georgia moving into the rankings at No. 18.
On Sunday night, former No. 17 Cass Tech fell to crosstown rival Detroit Catholic Central, 42-19, in the Michigan Division 1 final, with the Shamrocks taking the Technicians’ spot at No. 20.
Finally, former No. 22 Mater Dei — the former two-time national champion that lost three times during the season — became the first eliminated team at the tail end of the rankings to cede their spot to a newly minted state champion (No. 21 Brownsburg of Indiana).
The teams in the final few spots of the rankings shouldn’t feel comfortable as the final games of the postseason play out across the country, with potential state champions like Mount Carmel (Illinois 8A), Cherry Creek (Colorado 5A), Northwestern (Florida 3A) and Clay-Chalkville (Alabama 6A) poised to crack the final Power 25 in mid-December.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah), Dec. 10
2. Buford (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 30-15
Lowdown: The Wolves beat Douglas County for the second time this season as Andrew Ivaniciuc kicked field goals of 48, 43 and 39 yards to build a 9-0 halftime lead, and Torre Costin, Dylan McCoy and Brian Stokes scored fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Next up: at Valdosta (Ga.), Class 6A semifinals, Dec. 5
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Arbor View (Las Vegas) 44-7
Lowdown: The Gaels have hung around the periphery of the national championship picture the past few weeks, and after their dominating performance in the inaugural Nevada Open Division championship to capture a fifth consecutive state title, they’re right in the conversation. Hawaii commit Maika Eugenio was 20-of-27 passing for 303 yards and five touchdowns in his final high school game.
Next up: Season over
4. Carrollton (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. No. 22 Grayson 34-14
Lowdown: The Trojans avenged their loss to the Rams in last year’s 6A title game and showed they are a contender to win the High School On SI national championship by erasing an early 14-0 deficit as Cam Wood ran for three touchdowns and Julian Vargas kicked two field goals.
Next up: vs. North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Class 6A semifinals, Dec. 5
5. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.) 49-20
Lowdown: The Cougars’ 24th consecutive victory started with a safety and a 74-yard kick return from Greg Wilfred, and Tre Garrison finished with 147 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries.
Next up: vs. Catholic Baton Rouge, Louisiana Division I Select semifinals, Dec. 6
6. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Prosper (Texas) Central 49-31
Lowdown: Wild weather at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington led to the game not ending until nearly 2 a.m. local time, but the Dragons advanced to the regional final thanks to a big game from Parker Harris, who scored two touchdowns, threw for another and had an interception.
Next up: at Guyer (Denton, Texas), Class 6A Division II quarterfinals, Dec. 5
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Season over
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.) 34-7
Lowdown: Quarterback Mason Mallory threw for two touchdowns and ran for two, helping the Raiders advance to within two victories of extending their record streak of state championships to seven and win a state-record 16th title.
Next up: at Riverdale (Fort Myers, Fla.), Class 5A semifinals, Dec. 5
9. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (11-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Next up: Season over
10. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Spartans learned their opponent for the Open Division state championship when the CIF announced they would face Southern Section champion Santa Margarita in two weeks.
Next up: vs. No. 11 Santa Margarita, CIF Open Division championship, Dec. 13
11. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (10-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 23 Centennial 42-7
Lowdown: The Eagles won their first Southern Section title since 2011 in coach Carson Palmer’s first season thanks to a suffocating defense that stopped Centennial on fourth down twice in the red zone while WR Trent Mosley had 292 receiving yards, caught two touchdown passes and ran for two more.
Next up: vs. No. 10 De La Salle, CIF Open Division championship, Dec. 13
12. Allen (Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Permian (Odessa, Texas) 56-13
Lowdown: The Eagles racked up 533 total yards, with Lyndon Spriggs running for 134 yards and three touchdowns, to set up a showdown with defending state champion North Crowley in next week’s regional final.
Next up: vs. No. 14 North Crowley, Class 6A Division I quarterfinals, Dec. 6
13. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Ronald Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.) 24-7
Lowdown: Chase Huellmantel’s 30-yard field goal right before halftime broke a 7-7 tie, and the Whirlies defense put on a dominant display in the second half to propel the defending 7A champions into the regional final.
Next up: vs. Weddington (N.C.), Class 7A semifinals, Dec. 5
14. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Coppell (Texas) 46-21
Lowdown: The Panthers started the game by blocking a punt for a safety, and G’yrell Smith ran for three touchdowns to keep their quest to repeat as 6A D-I champion alive.
Next up: vs. No. 12 Allen, Class 6A Division I quarterfinals, Dec. 6
15. Bixby (Okla.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Broken Arrow (Okla.) 49-17
Lowdown: The Spartans advanced to their 11th consecutive state final as they bid for an eighth straight title, with Carson Kirby throwing for 164 yards and three touchdowns, and Jack Gill running for three scores.
Next up: vs. Owasso (Okla.), Class 6A-I championship, Dec. 6
16. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (10-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. True North Classical Academy (Miami) 35-14
Lowdown: Derrick Cooper Jr. ran for over 170 yards in the first half and finished with 257 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries, and Lee Prince Jr. ran for two scores as the Lions rolled to victory in the regional final.
Next up: at Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, Fla.), Class 1A semifinals, Dec. 5
17. Randle (Richmond, Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Bastrop (Texas) 83-20
Lowdown: Junior Landen Williams-Callis showed why he’s one of the top running back recruits in the class of 2027, rushing for 319 yards and six touchdowns just one week after leaving the Lions’ second-round win over Pflugerville due to an injury.
Next up: vs. Iowa Colony (Rosharon, Texas), Class 5A Division II quarterfinals, Dec. 6
18. Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) 49-19
Lowdown: The Yellowjackets trailed 12-7 after one quarter before establishing control, with senior QB Jaylen Johnson running for two touchdowns and throwing for another, and sophomore Jordan McNeil also ran for two scores.
Next up: vs. Roswell (Ga.), Class 5A semifinals, Dec. 5
19. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) (10-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 12 Don Bosco Prep 24-21
Lowdown: The Green Knights avenged their only two losses of the season in the Non-Public A semifinals last week to St. Peters Prep and then in the final against the Ironmen to capture their first state championship since 2018. Nate Bailey’s 35-yard run in the third quarter gave them their first lead at 17-14, and they stopped Don Bosco Prep on downs in the final minute to seal the win.
Next up: Season over
20. Detroit Catholic Central (14-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. then-No. 17 Cass Tech (Detroit) 42-19
Lowdown: The Shamrocks had played second fiddle to the defending champion Technicians in all the rankings during the season, but when the teams finally met at Ford Field to decide the Michigan Division 1 championship, Catholic Central put the hammer down, with Duke Banta connecting with Gideon Gash for three touchdowns while Benny Eziuka’s pick-six with 3:12 to play put an exclamation point on their first title since 2009.
Next up: Season over
21. Brownsburg (Ind.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Westfield (Ind.) 38-31
Lowdown: The Bulldogs won their second consecutive Class 6A state championship with their first 14-0 season since 1985 as junior WR Branden Sharpe set championship game records with a 99-yard kickoff return for a score and 151 receiving yards on four catches — including a 63-yard touchdown — while Aidan Jobe ran for a game-high 120 yards and three scores.
Next up: Season over
22. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Carrollton 34-14
Lowdown: The Rams just couldn’t keep up in the second half as the Trojans ended their run as 6A state champions.
Next up: Season over
23. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 11 Santa Margarita 42-7
Lowdown: The Huskies could never get untracked in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
Next up: Season over
24. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Season over
25. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Season over
Dropped Out
12. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.)
17. Cass Tech (Detroit)
22. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
Under Consideration
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)