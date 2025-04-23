Georgia high school football: Washington County announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Washington County Golden Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Golden Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Bleckley County, East Laurens and Jefferson County.
Among other teams on the Golden Hawks' schedule are Ace, Central Macon, Dodge County, Dublin, Jeff Davis, Northeast, Putnam County and on the road against Southwest.
Below is the Golden Hawks 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WASHINGTON COUNTY GOLDEN HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Putnam County (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Putnam County
Aug. 22: vs. Jefferson County
Aug. 29: at Northeast
Sep. 5: vs. Dublin
Sep. 19: at Bleckley County
Sep. 26: vs. Central Macon
Oct. 3: at Dodge County
Oct. 17: vs. East Laurens
Oct. 23: at Southwest
Oct. 31: vs. Ace
Recently, the Milton Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play 10 games, including two road contests against Buford and Orlando The First Academy (Florida).
Among other teams on the schedule are Alpharetta, Cambridge, Chattahoochee, Gainesville, John's Creek and on the road against Roswell.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MILTON EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 8: at Cambridge (scrimmage)
Aug. 15: at Buford
Aug. 22: at Orlando The First Academy (Florida)
Aug. 29: at Alpharetta
Sep. 12: vs. Blessed Trinity
Sep. 19: at Chattahoochee
Sep. 26: vs. Seckinger
Oct. 3: vs. Lanier
Oct. 10: vs. Gainesville
Oct. 24: at John's Creek
Oct. 31: at Roswell
-- Andy Villamarzo