Georgia high school football: West Forsyth announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, The West Forsyth Wolverines announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including games against Alpharetta, North Forysth, and South Forsyth.
The Wolverines are coming off a 9-4 season in 2024.
Among the other teams on the schedule are Forsyth Central, Parkview, and Marietta.
Below is the West Forsyth Wolverines 2025 Football Schedule:
WEST FORSYTH WOLVERINES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thu, Aug. 14 vs. Douglass (Thursday Night Football)
Fri, Aug. 22 vs. Marietta (Senior Night)
Fri, Aug. 29 at Parkview
Fri, Sep 12 at Lambert
Fri, Sep 19 vs. Denmark
Fri, Oct 3 at Forsyth Central
Fri, Oct 10 vs. South Forsyth (Homecoming)
Thu, Oct 16 vs. North Forsyth (Leather Head Rivalry Game)
Fri, Oct 24 vs. North Atlanta
Fri, Oct 31 at Alpharetta
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.