Georgia high school football: West Forsyth announces 2025 schedule

The West Forsyth Wolverines have 10 games scheduled for the 2025 season. The Wolverines have notable games against Alpharetta, North Forsyth, and South Forsyth

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, The West Forsyth Wolverines announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Rams will play 10 games, including games against Alpharetta, North Forysth, and South Forsyth.

The Wolverines are coming off a 9-4 season in 2024.

Among the other teams on the schedule are Forsyth Central, Parkview, and Marietta.

Below is the West Forsyth Wolverines 2025 Football Schedule:

WEST FORSYTH WOLVERINES 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thu, Aug. 14 vs. Douglass (Thursday Night Football)

Fri, Aug. 22 vs. Marietta (Senior Night)

Fri, Aug. 29 at Parkview

Fri, Sep 12 at Lambert

Fri, Sep 19 vs. Denmark

Fri, Oct 3 at Forsyth Central

Fri, Oct 10 vs. South Forsyth (Homecoming)

Thu, Oct 16 vs. North Forsyth (Leather Head Rivalry Game)

Fri, Oct 24 vs. North Atlanta

Fri, Oct 31 at Alpharetta

