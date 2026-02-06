High School

The best high school sports photos of January, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

Jack Butler

SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month / SBLive

 High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of January, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as hockey, basketball, wrestling, flag football and soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 13

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of January from High School On SI.

Hockey Leap

Park Regional’s Ryan Wu is tripped during a New Jersey ice hockey game against West Morris.

Park Regional’s Ryan Wu gets tripped during a New Jersey ice hockey game against West Morris
Pete Hagedoorn

Rising Through Contact

Orangefield’s Jayden Scales rises for the layup through a physical East Chambers defender in a Texas high school basketball game.

Orangefield’s Jayden Scales rises for the layup through a physical East Chambers defender in a Texas high school basketball g
Julie Isbell

Mid-Air Wrestling Collision

Wrestlers from Auburn and Tahoma collide in mid-air in a Washington high school wrestling match.

Wrestlers from Auburn and Tahoma collide in mid-air in a Washington high school wrestling match
Dee Torres

Swim Move

A Fort Osage player tries to drive past a Chrisman defender in a Missouri high school basketball game.

A Fort Osage player tries to drive past a Chrisman defender in a Missouri high school basketball game.
Ra Del Hinkley

Celebration

Garden City’s Ethan Armstrong celebrates with coach Tobias Tuomi after defeating rival Dearborn Heights Crestwood in a Michigan high school basketball game.

Garden City’s Ethan Armstrong celebrates with coach Tobias Tuomi after defeating rival Dearborn Heights Crestwood in a Michi
Benjamin Lelek

Fancy Footwork

A Las Lomas player controls the ball against a College Park defender in a California high school girls soccer game.

A Las Lomas player controls the ball against a College Park defender in a California high school girls soccer game
Jason Weed

Loose Ball

Players from Eureka and Marquette wrestle for a loose ball in an Illinois high school basketball game.

Players from Eureka and Marquette wrestle for a loose ball in an Illinois high school basketball game
Tim Vizer

Elevating Over the Defender

Folsom’s Kellen Garcia elevates over the Oak Ridge defender in a California high school basketball game.

Folsom’s Kellen Garcia elevates over the Oak Ridge defender in a California high school basketball game
Bob Schlie

Two-Handed Slam

Mountain Vista’s Oliver Junker throws down a two handed jam in a Colorado high school basketball game.

Mountain Vista’s Oliver Junker throws down a two handed jam in a Colorado high school basketball game
Tim Bourke

Flag Football Tackle

Palma’s Elsie Sargenti collides with Renaissance’s Yareli Garcia during a California high school flag football all-star game.

Palma’s Elsie Sargenti collides with Renaissance’s Yareli Garcia during a California high school flag football all-star game
Raul Ebio

Wrestling for the Ball

Players from Swansboro and Northside collide to wrestle away the ball in a North Carolina high school basketball game.

Players from Swansboro and Northside collide to wrestle away the ball in a North Carolina high school basketball game
Carin Gosnell

Synchronized Dribbling

 Baldwin players dribble in sync during warmups before a New York high school girls basketball game.

Baldwin players dribble in sync during warmups before a New York high school girls basketball game
Derrick Dingle

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/National