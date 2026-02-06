The best high school sports photos of January, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of January, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as hockey, basketball, wrestling, flag football and soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on February 13.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of January from High School On SI.
Hockey Leap
Park Regional’s Ryan Wu is tripped during a New Jersey ice hockey game against West Morris.
Rising Through Contact
Orangefield’s Jayden Scales rises for the layup through a physical East Chambers defender in a Texas high school basketball game.
Mid-Air Wrestling Collision
Wrestlers from Auburn and Tahoma collide in mid-air in a Washington high school wrestling match.
Swim Move
A Fort Osage player tries to drive past a Chrisman defender in a Missouri high school basketball game.
Celebration
Garden City’s Ethan Armstrong celebrates with coach Tobias Tuomi after defeating rival Dearborn Heights Crestwood in a Michigan high school basketball game.
Fancy Footwork
A Las Lomas player controls the ball against a College Park defender in a California high school girls soccer game.
Loose Ball
Players from Eureka and Marquette wrestle for a loose ball in an Illinois high school basketball game.
Elevating Over the Defender
Folsom’s Kellen Garcia elevates over the Oak Ridge defender in a California high school basketball game.
Two-Handed Slam
Mountain Vista’s Oliver Junker throws down a two handed jam in a Colorado high school basketball game.
Flag Football Tackle
Palma’s Elsie Sargenti collides with Renaissance’s Yareli Garcia during a California high school flag football all-star game.
Wrestling for the Ball
Players from Swansboro and Northside collide to wrestle away the ball in a North Carolina high school basketball game.
Synchronized Dribbling
Baldwin players dribble in sync during warmups before a New York high school girls basketball game.
