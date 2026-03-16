Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

The 2026 Georgia girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: North Paulding Wolfpack

Runner-Ups: Grayson Rams

Champions: Creekview Grizzlies

Runner-Ups: Milton Eagles

Champions: Marist War Eagles

Runner-Ups: Kell Longhorns

Champions: Heritage Generals

Runner-Ups: Sandy Creek Patriots

Champions: Murray County Indians

Runner-Ups: Hardaway Hawks

Champions: East Laurens Falcons

Runner-Ups: Elbert County Blue Devils

Champions: Wilcox County Patriots

Runner-Ups: Washington-Wilkes Tigers

Champions: Hebron Christian Academy Lions

Runner-Ups: Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

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