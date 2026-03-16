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Georgia High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 16, 2026

See every GHSA champion and runner-up for all eight classifications as the Georgia high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
Milton took second place to the Creekview Grizzlies in the Class AAAAA final round.
Milton took second place to the Creekview Grizzlies in the Class AAAAA final round. | Cecil Copeland

The 2026 Georgia girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class AAAAAA

Champions: North Paulding Wolfpack

Runner-Ups: Grayson Rams

Class AAAAA

Champions: Creekview Grizzlies

Runner-Ups: Milton Eagles

Class AAAA

Champions: Marist War Eagles

Runner-Ups: Kell Longhorns

Class AAA

Champions: Heritage Generals

Runner-Ups: Sandy Creek Patriots

Class AA

Champions: Murray County Indians

Runner-Ups: Hardaway Hawks

Class A Division I

Champions: East Laurens Falcons

Runner-Ups: Elbert County Blue Devils

Class A Division II

Champions: Wilcox County Patriots

Runner-Ups: Washington-Wilkes Tigers

Class Private

Champions: Hebron Christian Academy Lions

Runner-Ups: Holy Innocents Episcopal Golden Bears

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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