High School Baseball is Back And Better Than Ever in Georgia
Georgia Friday nights in the fall mean football, but the Peach State isn’t just nationally recognized as one of the premier spots to watch football. Beginning every February, prep fans and college and pro scouts look to Georgia high schools for some of the nation’s best baseball.
Atlanta Braves fans know this, too. Three-time All-Star first baseman Matt Olson was once a record-breaking pitcher and first baseman for the Parkview Panthers before being drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2012. His Braves’ teammate and winner of the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year Award, centerfielder Michael Harris, played his high school ball for the Stockbridge Tigers before he was drafted in 2019.
The United States World Baseball Classic team also features two Georgians with high school roots. Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock of the Boston Red Sox is from Snellville and played his high school ball at Providence Christian Academy in Gwinnett County, graduating in 2015. Minnesota Twins outfielder, two-time All-Star, and Platinum Glove winner Byron Buxton represents Baxley and Appling County High School. Buxton was drafted with the second overall pick of the MLB draft in 2012.
It's Deep Down Here
The depth of the high school teams across the state is ridiculous, if you could use ridiculous as a standard measurement. Three Georgia teams are on the Perfect Game 2026 National High School Top 50 preseason list: Etowah sits at No. 5, followed by Blessed Trinity at No. 9 and Parkview at No. 34.
Parkview didn’t advance past the quarterfinals in Class AAAAAA last year because they were beaten by Etowah. Despite knocking off the Panthers, Etowah tapped out before making the finals. They lost to Lowndes in the semis. Finally, Walton beat Lowndes to claim the championship. Blessed Trinity did win a state title in 2025, but it was in the third-highest classification, AAAA. The depth of Georgia teams runs through all levels of GHSA play and continues with the smaller GIAA and GAPPS organizations.
Star-Studded
Each of the top Georgia teams ranked nationally have high profile stars leading them. These athletes from each team will make headlines this spring in high school before they face the enviable decision of college ball or the 2026 MLB draft.
Trevor Condon OF 5’11” 175 lbs. (Etowah) Ranked No. 32 in the MLB Prospect Rankings. Condon is a speedster with the athleticism to remain in centerfield at his chosen next level. He throws righthanded but drives the ball from foul pole to foul pole with a lefty swing. He’s committed to Tennessee.
Joseph Contreras RHP 6’4” 195 lbs. (Blessed Trinity) Ranked No. 47 in MLB Prospect Rankings. The big righty is the son of former MLB All-Star Jose Contreras. The Vanderbilt commit has hit 97 mph on the radar gun and has a developing slider in his repertoire. He led the Titans over perennial East Cobb power Pope in his first start of 2026.
Malachi Washington OF 6’1” 195 lbs. (Parkview) Ranked No. 83 in MLB Prospect Rankings. Another SEC commit (LSU), Washington throws and bats … with right-handed power. Washington slugged 15 home runs for the Panthers last spring and showcases a cannon that would play very well in right field should he move from CF at his next level.
Revisiting the 2025 Champions
GHSA
AAAAAA: Walton
AAAAA: Newnan
AAAA: Blessed Trinity
AAA: Troup County
AA: Rockmart
1A Division I: Gordon Lee
1A Division II: Lanier County
Private: Calvary Day
GIAA
AAAA: Brookstone
AAA: Fredrica Academy
AA: Gatewood
A: Citizens Christian Academy
GAPPS
AA: Creekside Christian
A: Victory Baptist
Go Big ... or Just go to LakePoint
Travel fans (not just baseball) are familiar with trips on I-75 to the LakePoint Sports Complex. The Georgia Dugout Club gets baseball unoficcially started in 2026 in a big way with two "twin" tournaments featuring teams of all levels and from all corners of the state. Thirty-two teams will play across eight divisions in a round-robin format, giving each team three games guaranteed on LakePoint’s all-turf fields the weekend of February 20-21 and again on February 27-28. There will be eight games being played simultaneously beginning Friday afternoon and ending Saturday evening. Baseball in Georgia "simply means more" to borrow a phrase. The first weekend will feature defending state champions, Walton, Blessed Trinity, and Troup County. Kell, Cherokee Bluff, Harrison, and North Oconee are among the headliners for the second week.
Weekday Game-on in Gwinnett
Gwinnett Stadium has been a venue for GHSA high school baseball championships, but is now expanding its influence on Georgia high school baseball with regular season games. Beginning February 17, there will be weekly doubleheaders featuring top teams from metro Atlanta playing non-region contests. The Score Atlanta High School Baseball Game of the Week Schedule is impressive.
Tuesday, February 17: Lassiter vs. Parkview and Providence Christian vs. Brookwood
Tuesday, February 24: West Forsyth vs. Norcross and Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Hebron Christian
Wednesday, March 4: Cherokee Bluff vs. North Gwinnett and Wesleyan vs. St. Francis
Tuesday, March 10: Etowah vs. St. Pius X and Marist vs. Loganville
Tuesday, March 17: Buford vs. Grayson and Hillgrove vs. Allatoona
Monday, March 23: North Atlanta vs. Lambert and Cambridge vs. Blessed Trinity
Putting on Brave New Faces
High school baseball fields in the city of Atlanta are getting a facelift in 2026. The Atlanta Braves Foundation, via the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, is in the process of refurbishing all the baseball and softball fields for the Atlanta Public School System. The program was announced last fall, and four schools have had their baseball fields completed: Washington High School, Jackson High School, Mays High School, and North Atlanta High School. The updates include all turf infields in addition to other facility improvements. The remaining baseball and softball fields are scheduled to be ready for play by the beginning of the 2028 baseball season. In a press release last fall, Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said, “ We know that these fields will enable future generations to chase their dreams, on and off the diamond, just like Hank did.”
2026 State Championships Information
As is tradition for baseball in Georgia, the state championship contests will be held away from high school campuses. The GHSA state championships will be spread across four diamonds. Advent Park, home of the Braves High-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors, Synovous Park, home of the Braves AA affiliate, the Columbus Clingstones, and J.I. Clement Stadium, home of Georgia Southern, on May 22, 23, and 25. Gwinnett Stadium (formerly Coolray Field), Home of the Braves' AAA affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, will host finals on 25-27. The GiAA finals will be May 28-30, also in Statesboro at J. I. Clements Stadium.