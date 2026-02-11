2026 NFL Free Agency: Every All-Pro Set to Hit Free Agency

Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, NFL teams are turning their attention toward free agency, which will open up in March. The new league year begins on March 11 with free agency officially getting underway at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There will be plenty of talent potentially hitting the market this offseason, including a handful of players who were recognized as All Pro’s in 2025. In total, eight players who earned All-Pro honors this season are on expiring contracts, though not all of them will end up reaching free agency as teams still have time to place the franchise tag on players, or even sign them to a long-term extension. The franchise and transition tag window opens on February 17 and will remain open until March 3.

2025 offensive NFL All-Pro’s set to hit free agency

FB Patrick Ricard - Ravens

All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard could become a free agent in 2026. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Ricard is one of the last true fullbacks in the NFL, and he’s now earned All-Pro honors in consecutive seasons. He was a First Team All-Pro last year and was on the Second Team in 2025, while also making his seventh Pro Bowl. He signed a one-year deal to remain in Baltimore in March of 2025. He’ll be 32 next season, but he remains one of the top-tier run blockers.

WR George Pickens - Cowboys

George Pickens was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2025. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It’s highly unlikely that Pickens actually hits the open market this offseason, though you can’t be too sure of anything when Jerry Jones is at the negotiation table. In all likelihood, the Cowboys will place the franchise tag on Pickens and potentially try to work out a long-term deal beyond that. Pickens was an All-Pro Second Team selection in his first season in Dallas after catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

TE Kyle Pitts - Falcons

Kyle Pitts made the All-Pro Second Team in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitts made the All-Pro Second Team this season and finally began to look like the player fans expected when the Falcons drafted him with the fourth pick in the 2021 draft. He was targeted 117 times and made a career-high 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns. His rookie contract is expiring after this season, but there’s a good chance Atlanta will place the franchise tag on him and keep him out of free agency.

2025 defensive NFL All-Pro’s set to hit free agency

LB Devin Lloyd - Jaguars

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd was an All-Pro Second Team selection in 2025. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Lloyd made the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Second Team in 2025, his fourth year in the NFL. The 27-year-old had five interceptions, including one pick six, 81 tackles, six tackles for loss and 10 QB hits this year. Lloyd reportedly prefers to remain in Jacksonville, but the two sides haven’t opened up contract negotiations, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

2025 special teams NFL All-Pro’s set to hit free agency

LS Andrew DePaola - Vikings

Andrew DePaolo made his fourth consecutive All Pro team in 2025. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Long snapper Andrew DePaola has been an All-Pro on special teams four years in a row. In 2025, he made his second appearance on the All-Pro Second Team. He’s spent the last six seasons in Minnesota, and if he continues playing into his age-39 season, the Vikings would almost certainly welcome him back. If not, however, he’d become an unrestricted free agent.

EDGE Del’Shawn Phillips - Chargers

Chargers special teams player Del’Shawn Phillips was named a Second Team All-Pro. | Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Phillips had a strong first season with the Chargers, where he was a key player on special teams and occasionally saw the field with the defense. Phillips had 37 tackles, a fumble recovery, one sack and played on 80% of L.A.’s special teams snaps. That was enough to land him on the All-Pro Second Team, which could potentially enhance his value in free agency.

S Devon Key (ERFA) - Broncos

Devon Key will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Key has emerged as an important special teams asset for the Broncos, and was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2025. Unlike the other All-Pro players who could hit free agency this offseason, Key is an exclusive rights free agent, which means he’d have to remain in Denver if the team tendered him a one-year contract.

P Jordan Stout - Ravens

Jordan Stout was a First Team All-Pro in 2025 | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Stout was a Pro Bowler and a First Team All-Pro in 2025, his fourth season in the NFL. The Ravens punter averaged a career-high 50.1 yards per punt and 24 of his 53 punts pinned opponents down within the 20-yard line. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason with his rookie deal expiring.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated