High School On SI Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
The 2025 Georgia high school football season is upon us, and with that, our preseason rankings for the peach state are live.
Atop the list is defending Class 6A state champion Grayson, followed by Class 6A state semifinalist Buford. Milton, who won the Class 5A state championship is third, while Douglas County and North Cobb round out the Top 5.
The preseason Top 25 features 10 teams from Class 6A, 10 teams from Class 5A, four teams from Class 4A and one team from Class 2A. Check out below our in-depth breakdown of the Top 25.
1. Grayson
Last year: 14-1; Class 6A State Champions
The Grayson Rams sit atop the state of Georgia to open up the 2025 season. They are the defending Class 6A state champions and return several key pieces this season, including starting quarterback Travis Burgess, a North Carolina commit, 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a Texas commit, and 4-star linebacker Anthony Davis. The Rams will have several holes to fill with two running backs and their Top 2 leading receivers exiting, but the Rams should have enough talent on the roster to continue their dominant run.
2. Buford
Last year: 12-2
The Buford Wolves find themselves in a similar position to that of Grayson. They return their starting quarterback in Dayton Raiola, but will have to replace a pair of running backs and wide receivers. On defense, they will have one of the best defensive lines in the state with 4-star Texas A&M commit Bryce Perry-Wright and Dre Quinn, a four-star Clemson commit. Their secondary will be loaded, too, with 4-star Georgia commit Tyriq Green and Jax Pope leading the way.
3. Milton
Last year: 15-0; Class 5A State Champions
The two-time defending state champ Milton Eagles open the season at No. 3 behind Grayson and Buford after losing virtually all of their impact players on offense. Starting quarterback Luke Nickel, a Miami signee, is gone. As are Georgia signees Ethan Barbour and CJ Wiley. They also lost their workhorse running back TJ Lester. But the Eagles have reloaded at all of those positions, including 4-star transfer QB Derrick Baker and transfer RB Bentley Hickman. Jordan Carrasquillo will return as the Eagles’ most experienced player at wide receiver.
4. Douglas County
Last year: 11-3
The Douglas County Tigers very easily could have found themselves playing for a Class 6A state championship last season if not for a major second-half collapse against Grayson in the semifinals. Last year’s starting quarterback DJ Bordeaux transferred back out west after spending one season with the Tigers, and set to take over his job is Dutchtown transfer Mike Johnson, a three-star committed to Utah. Leading rusher Zamarcus Lindley is back, as are their Top 2 receivers in Texas A&M commit Aaron Gregory and Florida State commit Devin Carter. On defense, Texas A&M commit Jordan Carter returns after leading the team in sacks last season with 13.
5. North Cobb
Last year: 11-1
The biggest question mark surrounding North Cobb entering the offseason was who was going to take over at quarterback with Nick Grimstead graduating. It didn’t take long for them to figure that out with 4-star Notre Dame commit Teddy Jarrard transferring into the program from nearby North Cobb Christian. They return 1,000-yard rusher Zach Belyeu, who is only a sophomore with offers from Georgia and Ohio State. Their second-leading rusher also returns in Arquevious Echols (739 yards, 12 touchdowns). And to sweeten the pot further, each of their Top 3 leading receivers are set to return. The Warriors will have some big shoes to fill on defense, but with as talented as their offense is expected to be, they should be able to hold their own on most Friday nights.
6. Carrollton
Last year: 14-1
The Carrollton Trojans open up the season just outside of the Top 5 after losing several standout players from last year’s team that reached the Class 6A state championship. Most importantly, 4-star starting quarterback JuJu Lewis, who graduated early. The Trojans will also be without Khamari Farmer, who was recently arrested for murder alongside three other Georgia teenagers. Farmer rushed for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and was committed to Liberty. Mason Holtzclaw, a transfer from Christ School, is set to take over the starting job at quarterback, and he’ll have the Trojans’ Top 2 leading receivers from a season ago, Peyton Zachary and Ryan Mosley, to throw to.
7. Collins Hill
Last year: 11-2
Rising junior quarterback Makyree Cross is back for his second season as Collins Hill’s starter, and in the backfield, the Eagles got a big-time transfer from Grayson in Joel Bradford, who rushed for 468 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Rams. They’ll also get back Maddox Henderson, who rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns last season in a back-up role. On defense, the Eagles are loaded with 4-star defensive end Deuce Geralds leading the way. Purdue commit Katrell Webb joins him on the defensive line, and they’ll also get back linebacker Jack Hernandez, who had 104 tackles as a sophomore last season. In the secondary, the Eagles did lose Jeremiah Proctor, who transferred to Gainesville.
8. Lee County
Last year: 13-1
Replacing Ousmane Kromah at running back sounded like a near impossible task for Lee County in the offseason after he rushed for 1,356 yards and signed with Florida State. But the Trojans managed to do it by getting Dominique Ball to transfer back to the program after spending the past couple of seasons at Westover. Ball rushed for 1,936 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. The Trojans will also have 4-star wide receiver Jaden Upshaw back, as well as 4-star linebacker Greg Batson and Jace Murray. But the biggest question mark surrounding the Trojans will be at quarterback with Weston Bryan graduating. If the Trojans can get good quarterback play, they will be right back in the mix this season.
9. Langston Hughes
Last year: 13-2
Langston Hughes wasted little time in finding a replacement at quarterback with CJ Langford graduating. Darnell Kelly, who grew up in the Panthers feeder program, has transferred back to the program after transferring from Peachtree Ridge. He threw for 2,521 yards and 28 touchdowns last season for the Lions. At running back, 4-star Florida commit Carsyn Baker returns. At receiver, Jamarion McKinney has transferred in from Dutchtown, and that will be much-needed with the Panthers losing several key pieces from that room.
10. Thomas County Central
Last year: 11-2
The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets will open up the season ranked No. 10 in the state and for good reason. They get back their starting quarterback in Jaylen Johnson, their starting running back in Christian Lawrence, and their Top 4 receivers led by Jabari Watkins and Rodney Dunbar. On defense, the Yellow Jackets will return a good chunk, including leading tackler Omori Stephenson, and safety Dannell Jester, who led the team with three interceptions.
11. North Oconee
Last year: 15-0; Class 4A State Champions
The North Oconee Titans are fresh off winning their first state championship in program history, and they’ll have a good chance to do it again this season with a large number of players returning. Starting quarterback Harrison Faulker is back, as is starting running back JT Doster. Four-star EDGE Georgia commit Khamari Brooks is also back to wreak havoc. They’ll have to replace Georgia wide receiver signee Landon Roldan, but the Titans should be in really good shape overall.
12. North Gwinnett
Last year: 12-1
North Gwinnett didn’t lose a game until the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs, but that might be an arduous task this season with so many players having graduated. The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback in Ryan Hall, their leading rusher in Tommy Lafayette, and their Top 2 leading receivers. On defense, they lost both starting tackles, their Top 2 pass rushers in Cole Funderburk (11 sacks, 40 TFLs) and Andruw Gist (8 sacks, 14 TFLs), as well as two key pieces in the secondary including Malekhi Weedon (5 interceptions). There aren’t many programs in the state that can replace that much in one offseason, but the Bulldogs are definitely on that list. We will see if they’re able to overcome that and put together another great season.
13. Gainesville
Last year: 7-4
Gainesville took a major step back last season after following up a state championship appearance with a first-round exit in the Class 5A state playoffs. Standout quarterback Kharim Hughley is back for his junior season, but after losing all of their production at running back and wide receiver, they’ve been busy in the transfer market. Nigel Newkirk, a 3-star running back from Dutchtown has transferred in, as has wide receiver Collin Porterfield from Alpharetta. They also got Ayden Cain, a 3-star defensive end to transfer in, as well as Zion Benjamin, an offensive lineman from Archer.
14. Cartersville
Last year: 12-1
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes lost only one game last season, a heartbreaker on the road in the Class 4A state semifinals to the eventual state champs, North Oconee. But they’re back looking strong this season with starting quarterback Nate Russell returning, as well as Georgia wide receiver commit Brady Marchese, who had over 1,000 yards receiving last season. The Purple Hurricanes will have to find some new production at running back, and some key pieces graduated on defense. But overall, they are in great shape heading into the season.
15. Blessed Trinity
Last year: 11-2
Blessed Trinity’s only two losses last season came to two state champions in Milton and North Oconee. Brooks Goodman is back at quarterback for the Titans, and Ahmontae Pitts returns at running back after rushing for 1,145 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. They also get back their leading receiver in Quinn Davis, and on defense, their leading tackler returns in 4-star pass rusher DJ Jacobs.
16. Roswell
Last year: 9-3
The Roswell Hornets went 9-3 last season with their only losses coming to Milton, Buford and Langston Hughes. Trey Smith (2,493 yards, 23 TDs, 875 rushing, 18 TDs) returns for his senior season at quarterback, while Kaiden Perry and Nick Peal will split reps at running back. At wide receiver, Wills Campbell returns after leading the team in touchdowns with nine.
17. Carver-Columbus
Last year: 15-1; Class AA State Champions
Fresh off winning the Class 2A state championship in dominating fashion, Carver-Columbus is looking to run it back with several key players returning. Matthew Mungin is back at quarterback, as is North Carolina wide receiver commit KJ Miles. Running back Kelston Tarver is also back, and on defense, Mississippi State safety commit Antavius Watts will help lead the secondary.
18. Colquitt County
Last year: 8-4
The Colquitt County Packers put up a good fight last season, ultimately losing in the second round of the playoffs to Collins Hill. After starting at quarterback as a freshman, Cohen Lawson is back looking to take the next step. At running back, Tyjaevian Lamar is returning after rushing for 885 yards and 11 touchdowns. And at wide receiver, three out of their Top 4 are back. Defense will be a work-in-progress with several key players graduating, but the offense will do a good job of offsetting any shortcomings they might have on that side of the ball.
19. Sequoyah
Last year: 11-2
The Sequoyah Chiefs put together a terrific 2024 season that resulted in them winning 11 games and reaching the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Starting quarterback Kolby Martin is back, as is 3-star running back Will Rajecki. They will also get back leading receiver Brooks Darling. On defense, they will lose four key contributors, including their leading tackler Taiwo Ogundele and their leading sack getter Ean Marria.
20. Sprayberry
Last year: 11-2
The Sprayberry Yellow Jackets are in an eerily similar position to that of Sequoyah, who they beat in the regular season last year. But they’ve lost a bit more than the Chiefs did, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They return 3-star quarterback Jaden Duckett, but graduated leading rusher Rayshawn Simpkins, as well as leading receiver Mark Manfred. On defense, they lost a similar amount of starters to that of the Chiefs, including leading tackler Everett Currie, and leading sack getter Jamarion Cooper.
21. Valdosta
Last year: 9-3
Gone is standout quarterback Todd Robinson, who is now on campus at UGA, but the Valdosta Wildcats do return several key pieces to its offense. Both Marquis Fennell (835 yards, 7 touchdowns) and Deron Foster (629 yards, 8 touchdowns) are back at running back for their junior seasons, and second-leading receiver Prince Jean (622 yards, 7 touchdowns) is back as well. On defense, the Wildcats lose leading tackler Marcus Williams and leading sack getter Kobi Brown, but appear to be in pretty good shape overall.
22. Houston County
Last year: 8-5
The Houston County Bears lost five games last season, but very easily could have won 2-3 of them in what was a very difficult schedule from top to bottom. Standout quarterback Antwann Hill has graduated, but they are set to return all of their running back production, as well as their second-leading receiver in MJ Mathis (1,025 yards, 11 touchdowns). And on defense, the Bears are bringing almost everyone back, including their Top 6 leading tacklers. If they can get good play out of the quarterback position, the Bears could rocket up the rankings.
23. Rome
Last year: 8-3
The Rome Wolves took a step back last season, losing three games, but will get several key players back for 2025, including starting quarterback Braxton Anderson. They’ll also get back 3-star Georgia Tech wide receiver commit Darnell Collins.
24. Benedictine
Last year: 7-5
The Benedictine Cadets had an up-and-down 2024 season after playing a very challenging non-region schedule, which included a near upset of Buford. They’ll get back three-star Texas Tech quarterback commit Stephen Cannon, as well as their Top 2 leading rushers in Stanley Smart (730 yards, 3 touchdowns) and 4-star Notre Dame commit Bubba Frazier, who rushed for 604 yards and eight touchdowns and led the team in receiving with 753 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, they’ll return four out of their Top 5 leading tacklers.
25. Lowndes
Last year: 10-2
The Lowndes Vikings took a big step in the right direction last season in Adam Carter’s second season as head coach. Looking to take another step in Year 3, they’ll get back their starting quarterback in Jayce Johnson, but will be without most of their skill players. They lost their leading rusher in Marvis Parrish, and their Top 5 leading receivers. They do have a stout offensive line returning, but a ton of the defensive production is also gone.