High School

High School On SI's Georgia 2024-25 boys basketball awards

Caleb Wilson (Holy Innocents) earns Player of the Year honors

Colin Hubbard

Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson went way above the rim during the 2024-25 season, leading his team to the Private School State Championship and earning state player of the year honors.
Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson went way above the rim during the 2024-25 season, leading his team to the Private School State Championship and earning state player of the year honors. / Colin Hubbard

With the 2024-25 Georgia boys high school basketball season completed, High School On SI is proud to announce its end-of-season awards.

The talent across the state of Georgia this year was immense. Earning First Team All-State nods, the list features two players that averaged more than 30 points-per-game in Riverwood’s JR Leonard and Benedictine’s Caleb Jones. It features Grayson’s Caleb Holt, who was the best all-around player the state had to offer averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. And it also features two state champions in North Oconee’s Justin Wise and Wheeler’s Colben Landrew, who were both instrumental in helping lead their respective teams to state titles.

Georgia Boys Basketball 2024-25 Player of the Year 

Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents, Sr. 

21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks 

Caleb Wilson’s senior season at Holy Innocents couldn’t have gone much better. After falling short in last year’s state championship game, Wilson returned with vengeance. He averaged a double-double with 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds and also managed to dish out five assists per game to help lead them to the Private State Championship. 

First Team All-State 

Caleb Holt, Grayson, Jr. 

18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.8 steals

Grayson's Caleb Holt is a first-team all-state pick after averaging better than 18 points per game in 2024-25.
Grayson's Caleb Holt is a first-team all-state pick after averaging better than 18 points per game in 2024-25. / Colin Hubbard

JR Leonard, Riverwood, Sr. 

31.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists 

Caleb Jones, Benedictine, Sr. 

31.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals 

Justin Wise, North Oconee, Soph. 

20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals 

Colben Landrew, Wheeler, Jr. 

18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists 

Second Team All-State

Rashund Washington, East Laurens, Sr. 

20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists

Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, Sr. 

19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists 

Manny Green, Cedar Grove, Jr. 

18.9 points

Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, Soph. 

18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists 

Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, Sr. 

17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals 

Honorable Mention

Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, Soph.  

Gregory Dunson, Alexander, Jr. 

Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, Sr. 

Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, Sr. 

Marcus Smith, Newton, Sr. 

Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, Sr. 

Josh Dixon, Milton, Sr. 

Jalan WIngfield, Tri-Cities, Jr. 

Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, Soph. 

Published
Colin Hubbard
COLIN HUBBARD

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

Home/Georgia