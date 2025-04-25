High School On SI's Georgia 2024-25 boys basketball awards
With the 2024-25 Georgia boys high school basketball season completed, High School On SI is proud to announce its end-of-season awards.
The talent across the state of Georgia this year was immense. Earning First Team All-State nods, the list features two players that averaged more than 30 points-per-game in Riverwood’s JR Leonard and Benedictine’s Caleb Jones. It features Grayson’s Caleb Holt, who was the best all-around player the state had to offer averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. And it also features two state champions in North Oconee’s Justin Wise and Wheeler’s Colben Landrew, who were both instrumental in helping lead their respective teams to state titles.
Georgia Boys Basketball 2024-25 Player of the Year
Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents, Sr.
21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks
Caleb Wilson’s senior season at Holy Innocents couldn’t have gone much better. After falling short in last year’s state championship game, Wilson returned with vengeance. He averaged a double-double with 21.6 points and 11.1 rebounds and also managed to dish out five assists per game to help lead them to the Private State Championship.
First Team All-State
Caleb Holt, Grayson, Jr.
18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.8 steals
JR Leonard, Riverwood, Sr.
31.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Caleb Jones, Benedictine, Sr.
31.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals
Justin Wise, North Oconee, Soph.
20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals
Colben Landrew, Wheeler, Jr.
18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists
Second Team All-State
Rashund Washington, East Laurens, Sr.
20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists
Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, Sr.
19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists
Manny Green, Cedar Grove, Jr.
18.9 points
Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, Soph.
18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, Sr.
17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals
Honorable Mention
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, Soph.
Gregory Dunson, Alexander, Jr.
Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, Sr.
Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, Sr.
Marcus Smith, Newton, Sr.
Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, Sr.
Josh Dixon, Milton, Sr.
Jalan WIngfield, Tri-Cities, Jr.
Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, Soph.